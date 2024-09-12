For outstanding food at reasonable prices…

Dubai has three 2-Michelin-Star restaurants, 15 Michelin-starred restaurants, three Michelin Green Star restaurants, and 18 Bib Gourmand-awarded venues. In other words: we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to fine dining in the city. But restaurants with a coveted Michelin-star can often come with a hefty price tag.

Here we’ve found 10 Michelin-recognised spots in Dubai, two that have been awarded a prestigious Michelin star, one with a Green star, and seven with a Bib Gourmand, that offer surprisingly affordable business lunches and set menus.

11 Woodfire

Price: Lunch set prix fixe, Dhs125 per person

This Jumeirah villa-turned-steakhouse, awarded one Michelin star, is a meat lover’s dream with a huge open kitchen and grill, modern industrial interiors, and a laid-back atmosphere. Singaporean chef-owner Akmal Anuar offers a global variety of vegetables, seafood, and meats grilled to perfection over oak, hickory or hay. You can get two starters and a main course with the lunch set prix fixe menu for just Dhs125 per person. Choose between the famous Wagyu burger, beef cheeks, scallops, and more.

11 Woodfire, Jumeirah 1, Mon closed, Tue to Fri 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 11pm, Sat & Sun 8am to 4pm and 7pm to 12am. @11woodfire

21 Grams

Price: Big Balkan Breakfast for two, Dhs230

This female-run, family-style bistro brings its guests Balkan soul food to Dubai. Awarded a Bib Gourmand, guests can enjoy a cuisine that brings together the amalgamation of flavours that reside in the Balkan Peninsula. The breakfast for two, priced at Dhs230, includes four eggs your way, burek cheese, beef sausages or bacon, house mezze selection, homemade somun bread, tea, coffee, and fresh juices. Breakfast is served until 12pm.

21grams, Umm Suqeim, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai. Tel:(0)50 841 5021. @21grams.dubai

Berenjak

Price: Business lunch, Dhs125 for three courses

A Persian restaurant by way of London, Berenjak opened up n Dubai’s Dar Wasl less than a year ago. The unlicensed eatery, which has since been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand, serves up modern interpretation of founder Kian Samyani’s Iranian family meals from his childhood. A cosy space adorned in classical Persian patterns and rich fabrics, there’s both indoor and outdoor seating, plus a private dining room with seating for up to 12. The lunch set menu, priced at Dhs125, includes some of the restaurant’s best loved dishes such as the coal cooked kebabs served with Taftoon and Sangak.

Berenjak, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, 12pm to 5pm, Mon to Thurs. Tel:(0)4 295 3644. @berenjakuae

Boca

Price: Business lunch, Dhs115 for two courses, Dhs140 three courses

Sustainability informs every aspect of this fabulous Mediterranean restaurant in DIFC, from the catering supplies to the wines it sources, everything has been picked for its eco credentials. Awarded a well-deserved Green Star in this year’s Michelin guide, Boca’s business lunch is served from Monday to Thursday, where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. Pay Dhs115 for a two-course meal and Dhs140 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3.30pm, Mon to Thur. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Hoe Lee Kow

Price: Soju Gogi weekends, Dhs288 per person

Hoe Lee Kow, an unconventional Korean BBQ dining experience by chef Reif Othman, has a special weekend promotion: Soju Gogi. Every Saturday and Sunday, guests can get two hours unlimited Soju (a Korean alcoholic beverage made from rice), craft cocktails, and beers, paired with a grilled platter, including beef bulgogi, chicken bulgogi, grilled mushrooms, and Sut Bul Gui (charcoal-grilled beef).

Hoe Lee Kow, Dubai Hills Business Park. Weekends, 12pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 255 5142. @hlkbyreif

Ibn AlBahr

Price: Breakfast, Dhs150 for two people

A venue proudly owned by fishermen, Ibn Al Bahr is an exceptional Lebanese seafood and mezze restaurant located on Club Vista Mare. The Bib Gourmand restaurant has an affordable breakfast deal named Fisherman’s Breakfast by the Sea. Available from 8.30am to 11.30am daily, it’s priced at Dhs150 for two and includes foul moudammas, tangy balila, labneh, fresh halloumi, zaatar manakish, vegetables and olives. There’s also your choice of three eggs your way, and beverage choices including tea, coffee, and orange juice.

Ibn Al Bahr, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8.30am to 11.30am. Tel: (0)4 553 9575, ibnalbahr.me

Indya by Vineet

Price: Chops and Sips, Dhs149 per person

Celebrity chef Chef Vineet Bhatia’s second restaurant in Dubai, Indya, is an innovative and vibrant Bib Gourmand-awarded Indian restaurant. The colourful poolside spot serves street food meets sharing plates with choices from the earth, land, and sea. A must-visit for Indian food and gin lovers with an impressive gin room that’s home to 24 different brands. From 6pm daily, guests can dig into the Chops and Sips menu with a platter of tender lamb chops marinated in authentic Indian spices and grilled in a tandoor for just Dhs149, and add a glass of Indian wine for just Dhs30.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, daily from 6pm. Tel: (04) 3165550. indya-dubai.com

Reif Kushiyaki

Price: Bento lunch menu, Dhs88 per person

Founded by chef Reif Othman, Reif Kushiyaki is an unconventional Japanese restaurant, devoted to the many different parts of the chicken – neck to tail. An edgy and affordable alternative to kushiyaki experiences, the restaurant also has an exclusive chef’s table menu and a weekend Buranchi brunch. Every weekday from 12pm to 3pm at the Dubai Hills outpost, guests can enjoy a miso soup, salad, and a choice of main for Dhs88 per person.

Reif Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills Business Park. Weekdays from 12pm to 3pm. reifkushiyaki.com

Revelry

Price: Business lunch, Dhs99 per person

Revelry is an Indian tapas bar brought to you by Passion F&B – the same creative team behind Trèsind Studio and Avatara. Located in Dubai Hills Business Park, the licensed Bib Gourmand restaurant serves delicious tapas offering bite-sized flavours from India’s diverse regions. On weekdays, guests can get three-course business lunch for Dhs99 per person, including paneer tikka masala, Kashmiri chilli prawns, onion samosa, hash brown chaat, and Bailey’s tiramisu to end on a sweet note.

Revelry, Dubai Hills Business Park. Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm. @revelry.ae

Torno Subito

Price: Ciao Bella Tuesdays, Dhs195 for ladies, Dhs295 for gents

As one of Dubai’s 15 Michelin-star restaurants, Torno Subito is the brainchild of one of the world’s most celebrated chefs, Massimo Bottura. The restaurant is a bright and funky throwback to the 1960s Italian Riviera with beachside seating and an unmissable Tuesday ladies night offering which includes a set menu of traditional Italian dishes paired with free-flow bubbles.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5588, tornosubitodubai.com

Images: Social