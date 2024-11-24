Flying drones has been banned since January 2022…

The UAE authorities are set to ease the regulations surrounding the use of drones in the UAE. From Monday November 25, the UAE drone ban will be partially lifted in phases.

The ministry and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority announced over the weekend that the ban on flying drones in the UAE – which has been in place since January 2022 – would be gradually lifted.

According to The National, the first phase of lifting restrictions will allow companies and government entities use of drones. Amateur drone operators and enthusiasts will then have the ban lifted in a secondary phase. A timeline has not yet been given for the second phase.

The post from the ministry said that the phased lifting of the ban on drones “prioritises the safety of airspace and ensures the protection of society, individuals and property.”

Those wishing to operate drones in the UAE are still required to adhere to official guidelines. And those wishing to operate drones in the UAE now have access to a newly launched online platform, where the official guidelines are available. You can find this via the UAE Drones app or via drones.gov.ae.