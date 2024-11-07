Sponsored: Make this festive season truly special…

The festive season is fast approaching, and Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has pulled out all the stops to make sure your holiday celebrations are nothing short of magical. From lavish brunches to charming afternoon teas, here are five unmissable events to help you celebrate in style this year.

Festive afternoon tea at Aspen Café

Get into the holiday spirit with a refined and festive afternoon tea experience at Aspen Café. This Christmas-themed tea features a delightful mix of sweet and savoury treats, including miniature cakes, scones, and premium teas selected by the London Tea Exchange. It’s the perfect way to take a break from holiday shopping and soak up the festive ambiance.

November 27, 2024 to January, 8, 2025, 1pm to 7pm. Dhs200 per person or Dhs 375 for two.

Festive snowcation

Looking for the ultimate festive escape? Treat yourself to a staycation in one of Kempinski’s Aspen Ski Chalets. With enchanting views of the Ski Dubai slopes, you’ll be enveloped in a winter wonderland without leaving the city. Perfect for a family holiday or a special celebration, the chalet comes with perks like free Ski Dubai tickets, access to executive lounge, and direct access to Mall of Emirates to get those holiday shopping lists ticked off.

Contact the reservations team for availability and rates.

Turkey takeaway

Hosting a festive gathering at home? Let Kempinski’s talented chefs handle the hard part. Their expertly roasted turkey, complete with traditional accompaniments and delicious sauces, is available for takeaway. Whether you’re preparing for Thanksgiving or a Christmas feast, this turkey will steal the show.

November 21, 2024, to January 8, 2025. Dhs755 (up to 6 people), Dhs995 (up to 10 people). Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. WhatsApp: +971 504245657.

Stollen charity event

Give back while indulging in a traditional German treat. On December 7, Kempinski’s annual charity event, in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, offers slices and whole loaves of Stollen. Proceeds will go toward charitable causes, making this a perfect way to spread the holiday spirit.

Mall of the Emirates, Central Galleria

Advent dinner at Salero

Celebrate Advent every Sunday throughout December with a special set menu at Salero, or join in on Christmas Eve and Day for festive feasts.

Every Sunday throughout December, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dhs275 per person.

Christmas Day brunch at Olea

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with a luxurious brunch at Olea. Featuring live carving stations, seafood delicacies, a festive kids’ corner, and a special visit from Santa, this brunch has something for everyone. To top it off, enjoy live entertainment and a truly joyous atmosphere.

December, 25, 2024, 1pm to 4pm. Dhs400 (soft), Dhs550 (house), Dhs950 (Champagne), Dhs250 (kids 6-12).

New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year with style and flair at two of Kempinski’s top spots, Olea and Salero. Olea’s Levantine menu will feature raw seafood bars, live cooking stations, and breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline, creating the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening. Meanwhile, Salero brings a Spanish twist to the festivities with an array of authentic tapas, paella stations, and live flamenco entertainment. Whichever experience you choose, both venues promise an incredible culinary experience and front-row seats to the fireworks display

Price at Olea: Dhs900 (soft), Dhs1,150 (house), Dhs1,995 (champagne), Dhs450 (kids 6 to12)

Salero: A la carte

For more information or to make a booking, call (0)4 341 0000 or email reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com

Images: Provided