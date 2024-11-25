Welcome the new year in style at Eugène Eugène, located in the lush greenhouse setting of Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates. With a blend of French sophistication, delightful cuisine, and a festive spirit, it’s the perfect destination to celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with elegance and flair.

New Year’s Eve Dinner

On December 31, Eugène Eugène invites you to a chic soirée starting at 8pm. Indulge in the best of French cuisine, from à la carte selections to a special festive set menu. Highlights include roasted Coquilles Saint-Jacques with carrot purée, Soupe à l’Oignon with chestnuts and melted raclette, and the iconic Bûche de Noël or Mont Blanc for dessert.

Pair these culinary masterpieces with lively entertainment and Eugène Eugène’s warm, inviting ambiance for an unforgettable evening. No minimum spend required—simply enjoy a night filled with charm, elegance, and delicious French flavors.

Dec 31, 8pm till late, choice of à la carte or festive set menu, no minimum spend

New Year’s Day Brunch

Start 2025 on a celebratory note with Eugène Eugène’s New Year’s Day Brunch on January 1, from 12pm to 4pm. Gather family and friends for a feast of seasonal French-inspired dishes in a cozy, family-friendly greenhouse setting. Live entertainment adds to the festive vibe, ensuring a perfect start to the year. Choose from three beverage packages for this indulgent three-hour brunch experience: non-alcoholic at Dhs325, house beverages at Dhs425 and premium beverages at Dhs625

Jan 1, 2025, 12pm to 4pm, 3-hour dining experience

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, 2nd Floor, daily from 12pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 379 8963, @eugeneeugenedubai

Images: Supplied