Sponsored: There’s a little CRAZY in all the best people…

Dubai, a city where dinner shows have been raised to a true art form, knows a thing or two about world-class theatrics. And whilst there’s no shortage of glitzy spots merging five-star feasting with live spectacle, The Theater at Fairmont Dubai has always been a stand-out favourite.

In the true spirit of dinner-and-a-show-business, The Theater builds on what’s gone before, always striving to bring the curtain down on increasingly extravagant, ever more magical performances. It will be tough to top the latest phase of its entertainment evolution though… The Theater’s new season extravaganza is a high-octane, all-singing, all-dancing, Broadway-tier masterpiece: It’s CRAZY good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Theater Dubai (@thetheaterdubai)

Crazy for you

Found amongst the dreaming spires of Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, The Theater is driving guests CRAZY in the best possible way. The razzle has been dialled up to 11, the dazzle has been polished to an immaculate sheen and it all results in what might be the most thrilling production to hit the city so far.

Strangers making the most of the dark

CRAZY dives into a tale of tangled hearts, weaving together breathtaking choreography and an electrifying soundtrack to bring a love triangle of epic proportions to life. At its core, it’s an arc of tested friendships, of beguiling femme fatlaes – desire and betrayal run riot, and the tensions build to a thrilling crescendo. It’s a soirée quite unlike any other, packed with humor, romance, and suspense, that’ll keep you perched on the edge of your seat right until the very end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Theater Dubai (@thetheaterdubai)

It’s all brand new

CRAZY comes from the creative gaze of Lebanese-Armenian performance art maestro, Guy Manoukian. His epic musical blend takes world-renowned hits and reimagines them with an Arabic twist. And of course it’s all brought to life before your eyes by the world class talent that makes up The Theater’s cast.

And while the drama unfolds on stage, don’t overlook the banquet awaiting you on your plate. The Theater’s culinary creations aren’t just part of the show—they’re a headliner of their own. Prepare for chorus lines of chili ponzu seabass, wagyu gypsy, truffle chicken, black cod, and a lavish caviar selection. The whole ensemble has been curated to act as a fitting companion to the magic happening on stage. Pair it with your favorite drinks, and you’ve got an evening you’re unlikely to ever forget.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Theater Dubai (@thetheaterdubai)

The Theater’s CRAZY is exactly what you’ve been craving. Get in on the action, and book those tables now.

The Fairmont, Sheikh Zayed Road, 10pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 222 2268. @thetheaterdubai

Images: Provided