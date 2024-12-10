From gourmet dining in the desert to walking among ancient ruins, plenty of places allow visitors and residents to stop and indulge in the wonders of the UAE’s arid landscape…

Covering more than 80 per cent of the UAE, the desert is a vast, diverse land that’s far from empty. Scattered across the colourful plains, mountains and valleys, a growing number of boutique hotels, glamping pods, hidden cafes and outdoor activities allow visitors to get better acquainted with the land. Here’s a look at some of our favourite desert experiences to try…

Sip champagne in the DDCR with Veuve Clicquot

Dune-bashing but make it bling – introducing the Veuve Clicquot Desert Experience by Arabian Adventures – the ultimate luxury desert safari in Dubai. Arriving in a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, guests are whisked away to the stunning Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, where an intimate, curated evening awaits. With only eight guests per tour, the experience combines camel treks, a sunset reception, and a gourmet meal prepared in the desert. The fixed-sharing menu includes indulgent dishes like yakitori-style chicken skewers, flame-seared octopus, and tender Australian Angus brisket, all served with exquisite Veuve Clicquot champagne under the stars. Prices start at Dhs3,360 per person.

arabian-adventures.com

Step into the past in the desert’s ancient villages…

Mleiha Archaeological Centre, which opened in 2016, offers an extraordinary journey through time, nestled in the heart of the Sharjah desert. Visitors can explore ancient fossils, discover archaeological treasures, and learn about the region’s rich history, from the pre-Islamic era to the Bronze Age. Highlights include guided tours of ancient tombs, the fascinating “Cave of Wonders,” and the opportunity to experience the desert’s beauty through dune safaris and stargazing.

Mleiha Archaeological Centre, daily 9am to 6pm, from Dhs15. discovermleiha.ae

…Or explore the ancient wonders of Mleiha on a self-drive archaeological adventure

If walking around Mleiha is too pedestrian for you, why not check out Zerzura Experiences, which offers one of the UAE’s most thrilling desert adventures, with exclusive, guided self-drive dune buggy tours through the stunning landscapes of Mleiha. Led by expert guides, these tours allow guests to explore the area’s unique blend of natural beauty and rich archaeological heritage, making it an unforgettable journey. For those who want to extend their desert adventure, Zerzura also offers overnight glamping experiences complete with comfortable, eco-friendly tents.

@zerzuraexperiences

Dine in the desert at an award-winning camp

A favourite with celebrities and visitors to Dubai, Sonara Camp is a unique, eco-friendly dining experience nestled amid the sand dunes of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Arrive at your shaded encampment for refreshments on low lying sofas and rugs strewn across the sand, then work up an appetite by riding a camel, or trying your hand at falconry. You can also surf the dunes here. Visitors can opt to spend the night, but either way – as the sun sets and the fires are lit – make your way to the dining area to be entertained by dancers and fire-eaters while you enjoy a spectacular gourmet dinner.

@sonara_camp

Sleep under the stars in your own dome in the desert

Pura Eco Retreat, located within Jebel Hafit Desert Park, opened in 2021 as a serene desert escape offering an immersive desert camping experience. Set against the stunning backdrop of Jebel Hafit Mountain, the stripped-back glamping spot features tented domes, organic dining, and activities like guided desert hikes, dune buggy adventures, and wildlife spotting. The retreat is perfect for those looking for a peaceful getaway, blending sustainability with natural beauty. Starting rates begin at Dhs850 per night.

puraecoretreat.com

Taste exquisite Japanese cuisine at a limited-time pop-up

Zuma, the haute Japanese dining destination known for its sleek, sophisticated global venues, is making its debut in RAK with an exclusive pop-up at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. Now open as part of the Seven Wonders concert series, the pop-up offers a one-of-a-kind desert dining experience. Guests can enjoy Zuma’s iconic modern izakaya menu – think miso-marinated black cod, fresh sushi, and masterfully crafted cocktails – while soaking in the fabulous views of the Arabian dunes. Open until April 30, 2025, this pop-up is a must-try this season.

zumarestaurant.com

Discover a hidden café in the depths of the desert

Tucked away near Al Marmoon Heritage Village, Hidden Cafe is a pretty desert oasis where boho-chic meets Dubai’s golden desert landscape. Originally an off-the-grid pop-up, this charming spot has become an Instagram hit over the years, featuring rope deck chairs, plush bean bags, and rattan sofas that invite relaxation as the sun sets. The desert’s tranquility is paired with speciality coffee, rich hot chocolate, and doughnuts. The showstopper? A mirrored installation reflecting the surrounding beauty that practically begs to be photographed. Type in Hidden Cafe on Google Maps and set off.

@hidden_dubai

Explore a haunted village amongst the dunes

Al Madam Village, the UAE’s mysterious ‘Ghost Village,’ has become a must-visit destination for adventurers seeking an eerie glimpse into the UAE’s past. Located on the border between Sharjah and Oman, this abandoned settlement is slowly being swallowed by the surrounding desert dunes. With cracked walls, peeling wallpaper, and vacant homes, the village exudes an almost supernatural atmosphere. Whether you explore it through guided tours or solo adventures, Al Madam offers an fascinating experience, with no entry fee, making it an accessible and captivating cultural landmark for all.

Visit a new affordable desert show experience

Desert safaris are a dirham a dozen but new company Noble Adventure aims to deliver something even more special. Guests embark on a dune-bashing ride, followed by dinner under the stars. But the highlight is an enthralling cultural show featuring traditional performances like belly dancing, a fire show, and Tanoura dancing, all set in a stunning desert backdrop. Prices start at Dhs350 for adults and Dhs150 for children making it one of the more affordable desert experiences in town.

nobleadventure.com

Take the hard work out of camping with Sand Sherpa

Camping with Sand Sherpa offers an adventurous yet comfortable way to explore the UAE’s pristine wilderness. Located within the protected Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Sand Sherpa provides exclusive access to private camping spots amidst the dunes and desert trees. Guests stay in rugged, military-grade Penman Trailers – specially refurbished from UK Ministry of Defence stock – equipped with rooftop tents, toilet and shower facilities, and high-end camping gear. The tents are spacious and airy, designed for comfort with duvets, pillows, and ground sheets. While it’s not glamping, Sand Sherpa delivers an immersive experience with minimal environmental impact, making it the ultimate in cool, eco-friendly camping. Camping experiences start at approximately Dhs1,500 per person for a two-night stay though prices vary depending on the season and specific packages.

sandsherpa.com