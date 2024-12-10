Through the marvel of the city’s multiculturalism…

Dubai, with its cosmopolitan mix of over 200 nationalities, offers a fascinating melting pot of New Year’s Eve traditions. Join us on a whirlwind, round-the-world tour of customs from across the globe, reimagined right here in the vibrant heart of the UAE.

Philippines (midnight in Philippines is 8pm in Dubai)

In a tradition imported from China, many Filipinos scatter round fruits like oranges and grapes throughout their homes to symbolise prosperity. It’s customary to wear clothes emblazoned with circles too (like polka dots) – another year round the sun friends.

Japan (midnight in Japan is 10.30pm in Dubai)

Japanese expats ring in the New Year with traditional soba noodles, representing longevity. And if you ask us ramen > raving on NYE.

India (midnight in India is 10.30pm in Dubai)

Many Indians celebrate with sweets like laddoos or payasam, symbolising a sweet start to the new year. Dubai’s mithai shops buzz with activity as families prepare for their own traditions.

Italy (midnight in Italy is 3am in Dubai)

Italians staying true to their roots might put a traditional pineapple slice on their NY pizza, believed to bring wealth and authentic flavour into their lives – just kidding of course, it’s normally a meal of lentils and sporting red underwear for love. Hand gestures and not qualifying for international football tournaments is strongly encouraged, but optional.

Denmark (midnight in Denmark is 3am in Dubai)

Each year, Denmark wakes up on December 31 and chooses violence. And if you want to rise and cause pain like a Dane in Dubai this year you can either enjoy a plate-smashing marathon (remember to ask permission from the restaurant/bill payer first), or by jumping off furniture, magically dispelling all that negative energy (for clarity’s sake it probably won’t help with your ex).

Spain (midnight in Spain is 3am in Dubai)

In the approach to midnight residents of the Iberian heartland gather with a dozen grapes in their hands, eating one for each of the 12 strokes of midnight. Presumably to help usher in a grape start to the year ahead.

England (midnight in England is 4am in Dubai):

Cosy log cabins, ice skating and complaining about the cost of living/weather are all popular UK midwinter pursuits. But when it comes to new year rituals, things take a darker turn. It’s customary for coastal and river-adjacent towns to organise festive (Christmas and New Year’s Eve) swims. Yep, crowds of people running with a big smile on their face straight into the freezing cold waters of the surrounding seascape. And if you can think of a better metaphor for Brexit please leave us a note in the comments.

Scotland (midnight in Scotland is 4am in Dubai)

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Good luck. Yes, this is the Scottish tradition of ‘first-footing’ where the first visitor after midnight is believed to bring good fortune. Unless they’re English. The rest of the world has appropriated what is probably their most famous NY ritual though, not eating haggis – nobody should have to go through that without the wagging finger of cultural imperative, it’s the singing of Auld Lang Syne, from beloved poet Rabbie Burns.

Brazil (midnight in Brazil is 7am in Dubai)

There are two big NY traditions in Brazil. The first one, wearing white, means that you’ll have to be careful with reckless cheers enthusiasts. The other Brazilian New Year staple takes place in the ocean, where after entering you have to jump over seven waves. Surfing into 2025 like.

Cuba (midnight in Cuba is 9am in Dubai)

In Cuba, they throw dirty water from their door or window, to symbolise the purging of the negative, to bring in the positive. A tradition that ends up being one of dramatically less good fortune for anyone standing beneath your window.

Images: Unsplash