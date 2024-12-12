Sponsored: There’s something for every budget…

From turkey takeaways to twinkling Christmas Eve dinners to big day brunch spreads and dazzling New Year’s Eve soirées, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk really are spoiling us this Christmas.

These are just 13 of the fabulously festive offers currently available, with something for every budget, vibe, and craving — all set in the lively heart of Dubai’s JBR. So, whether you’re after cosy yuletide moments or full-throttle midnight magic, these Hilton hotels have your holiday season wrapped.

Turkey Takeaway

Skip the stress, dodge the mess, and outsource the struggle of festive fiestas. From December 1 to 25, embrace the ultimate hassle-free holiday meal with a perfectly roasted turkey takeaway from the elite kitchen team of Hilton Dubai The Walk. This full-sized turkey comes with indulgent chestnut stuffing and all the classic trimmings, fit for six hungry adults.

Pre-order at least 72 hours in advance, Dhs650. Pick up from Hartisan LP Floor, Hilton Dubai The Walk. Call: (0)4 318 2319, WhatsApp: (0)50 700 4785 or email: restaurant.jbr@hilton.com

Christmas Eve dinners

VERO Italian, Ground Floor, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Add Italian charm to your festivities at VERO, with festive tunes, cozy vibes, a seductive set menu and a perfectly celebratory atmosphere. Whether you’re dining with friends or family, VERO offers a feast for the senses, blending culinary magic with seasonal cheer. Buon Natale, the Italian way.

Dec 24, 6pm to 10.30pm, from Dhs275.

Oceana, Ground Floor, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Round up your nearest and dearest for a globe-trotting festive feast—buffet brilliance, international flavours, and unforgettable cheer await.

Dec 24, 6pm to 10.30pm, from Dhs275 (kids under 12 from Dhs139).

Hartisan, LP Floor Hilton Dubai The Walk

Festive cheer meets global gastronomy at Hartisan, with lavish buffets, seasonal favourites, classic dishes, refreshing drinks, and holiday spirits.

Dec 24, 6pm to 10.30pm, from Dhs225 (kids under 12 from Dhs115).

Christmas Day Brunches

VERO Italian, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Indulge in an authentic Italian Christmas brunch with live singer, DJ YANA, festive vibes, and warm holiday cheer.

Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs299.

Oceana, Ground Floor, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Relax with live music, gourmet dishes, festive drinks, and a cosy, holiday-filled atmosphere for a truly unforgettable celebration.

Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs275 (kids under 12 from Dhs139).

Hartisan, LP Floor Hilton Dubai The Walk

Savour a festive Christmas Day brunch, with treats, drinks, and joyous Christmas music, surrounded by loved ones and cheer.

Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs225 (kids under 12 from Dhs115).

New Year’s Eve Dinners

VERO Italian, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Begin the New Year with Italian-style sumptuous abundance. Delight in a falir-filled five-course sharing dinner, captivating live performances, and festive drinks. Revel in luxury, curated entertainment, and unforgettable celebrations, as the evening sparkles with elegant energy and assorted, authetntic culinary delights.

Dec 31, 8pm to 11.30pm (after party until 2am), from Dhs900.

Trader Vic’s JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Trader Vic’s JBR brings tropical Tiki tekkers and a lively Latino band, setting the stage for an unforgettable New Year’s celebration filled with rhythm, energy, and island charm.

Dec 31, 8pm to 11.30pm (after party until 2am), from Dhs800.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Wavebreaker Beach & Grill offers a magical New Year’s Eve with beachfront vistas, live music, iconic fireworks, and delicious grilled delights, all under the starry Dubai sky—an unforgettable celebration.

Dec 31, 8pm to 11.30pm (after party until 2am), from Dhs1,000.

Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, Hilton Dubai The Walk, in JBR

Join the ultimate rooftop bash with stunning Dubai skyline views, DJ Niko and DJ Eliza spinning beats, and of course the unforgettable spectacle of the year-khalasing fireworks — indoors or outdoors, it’s the fiest of the year.

Dec 31, 8pm to 11.30pm (after party until 2am), from Dhs1,000.

VERO Sky Lounge & Restaurant, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Savour a sky-high seafood buffet this New Year’s Eve, with indoor and outdoor seating offering stunning views of the dazzling fireworks. A truly unforgettable celebration.

Dec 31, 8pm to 11.30pm (after party until 2am), from Dhs1,200.

Oceana, Ground Floor, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Ring in 2025 with an unforgettable dining soiree at Oceana, featuring gourmet buffets, live music, festive décor, and an electric atmosphere brimming with holiday cheer and wild indulgence.

Dec 31, 8pm to 11.30pm, from Dhs1,450 (kids under 12 from Dhs750).

Irish New Year’s Eve

On the twelfth feast of Hiltonmas, your true love bought for you: a craicing start to 2025. Celebrate New Year with an Irish flair, enjoying festive dishes, live DJ beats, dancing, and unforgettable, celebratory vibes.

Dec 31, 8pm to 3.30am

To book any of these experiences Call: (0)4 318 2319, WhatsApp: (0)50 700 4785 or email: restaurant.jbr@hilton.com. hilton.com

