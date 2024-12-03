Sponsored: An unforgettable night of flavour, flair, and festivity…

Ready to bid farewell to 2024 in style? StreetXO Dubai is gearing up to host a New Year’s Eve party unlike any other. An oh-so-instagrammable restaurant at One Za’abeel, this hotspot by world-renowned 4-Michelin starred chef Dabiz Muñoz is going big for its inaugural NYE event on Tuesday December 31. Known for its avant-garde approach to street food, StreetXO combines innovative flavours with a high-energy atmosphere, promising a night filled with bold culinary experiences and show-stopping entertainment.

Here’s 3 reasons to make this your NYE party spot.

Unforgettable entertainment

Prepare to be captivated by an evening packed with vibrant performances. StreetXO transforms its space into a lively playground of energy, featuring live entertainers, dancers, and performers who keep the festivities alive from start to finish. Every detail of the celebration is designed to leave guests in awe, ensuring an immersive experience like no other.

A culinary journey like no other

Food is at the heart of the StreetXO experience, and its NYE menu promises to delight even the most discerning palates. Guests can indulge in signature dishes like the flavourful Pekinese dumpling, the daring taco de Pulpo, and the iconic La Pedroche Croquettes. Each dish reflects Chef Dabiz Muñoz’s pioneering artistry, offering a bold fusion of global street food cultures. With an open bar open until 12.30am, this is a feast that elevates New Year’s Eve dining to another level.

The party continues until 3am

After an exquisite dinner, the celebration continues into the early hours. DJ Dean Curtis takes center stage, spinning electrifying house music to keep guests dancing until 3am. Whether you’re savoring the ambiance or hitting the dance floor, StreetXO ensures the energy never fades. With its amazing location just below The Link – the longest cantilevered building – and front-row views of the Frame fireworks, it’s the perfect place to ring in 2025 with flair.

StreetXO, One Za’abeel, 4th floor, 7pm to 12.30am, December 31, Dhs1,700. Tel: (0)4 666 1617 or email info@streetxodubai.com. @streetxo.dubai