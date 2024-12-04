Sponsored: Make your New Years a memorable one…

The end of the year always brings a fabulous array of festivities, and Dubai goes all-out for its seasonal celebrations. This year, the five-star Taj Dubai in Business Bay promises a whole host of sparkling festivities to ring in 2025 in style.

Here are 4 New Year’s Eve events you won’t want to miss.

A New Year’s Eve knees-up at The Eloquent Elephant

This quintessential British pub promises an affordable way to ring in 2025, with two packages to choose from. Either go a la carte with a minimum spend of Dhs499, or opt for the bar snacks, drinks and bubbles package, where you can get unlimited amounts of all from 8pm to 1am for Dhs799. And after you’ve admired the dazzling fireworks as the clock strikes twelve, take the party up to Miss Tess for an after-hours soiree from 1am.

A rooftop celebration at Treehouse

If you want to catch the Burj Khalifa fireworks, the chic and contemporary rooftop bar Treehouse offers prime viewing from its unique Business Bay vantage point. Paired with free-flowing drinks and live performances, it’s a brilliant way to spend the last night of the year. It’s priced at Dhs1,250 per person for lower deck sofas, Dhs1,999 per person for cocktail tables on the upper deck, and Dhs2,500 per person for a sofa on the upper deck. The package runs from 8pm to 1am, with the after-party taking place at Miss Tess thereafter.

A roaring family-friendly party at Miss Tess

High-octane Asian restaurant invites all ages to enjoy a fun-filled party this New Year’s Eve. All the entertainment you know and love at this restaurant will be elevated especially for NYE, and you’ll be able to enjoy theatrical performances, a live DJ and a set menu with unlimited drinks. Taking place from 8pm to 1am, it’s Dhs1,150 for indoor seating, Dhs2,200 for outdoor seating, and there’s 50 per cent off for children aged five to 12. Book by December 15 for a special early bird rate of Dhs899 (indoor seating). While the package ends at 1am, the after-party keeps going until the early hours.

A flavourful journey across India at Bombay Brasserie

Make your way to Bombay Brasserie for a flavourful flight across India’s finest culinary regions, paired with free-flowing drinks and firework views. Taking place from 8pm to 1am, the soft drink package is Dhs1,200, premium drinks are Dhs1,500, and if you want firework views it’s Dhs2,500. Bringing the family along to say farewell to 2024? Children aged five to 12 are Dhs500, and under-fives dine for free.

Reserve now via Tel: (0)4 438 3100, @tajhotels.com