Courchevel, France

The skiing

The Courchevel ski area is about a quarter of Les 3 Vallées, the largest linked ski area in the world (Meribel and Val Thorens are also part of this sensational ski area). There’s over 150 kilometres of powdery terrain to tear through, with more than 55 lifts and over 100 runs varying between 1,300 metres and 2,700 metres in altitude – so whether you’re new to skiing or a wintersport professional, you’ll find runs for you.

Where to stay

Welcoming guests for the season from December 12, the postcard-perfect Aman Le Melezin rises four storeys in the pretty peaks of the iconic Courchevel 1850. This is the ultimate getaway for skiers of all abilities looking for a getaway with endless wow-factor. The intimate alpine retreat of just 31 views offers a ski-in, ski-out experience, ski butler service, and a sumptuous Aman Spa that spans two floors. The hotel’s 10 ski piste chambres have undergone a sensational reimagining during the summer, and now come with private terraces with hot tubs, and laced with elements of oak wood and soft-hued stone.

From Dhs17,000 per night. aman.com

Where to eat

For the ultimate Après vibes, globally renowned festive restaurant Bagatelle’s (@bagatellecourchevel) seasonal pop-up draws a glitzy crowd to Courchevel 1850. Those looking to enjoy the finest gastronomy should snag a reservation at Le 1947, the 3 Michelin Star restaurant at Cheval Blanc (@chevalblanccourchevel) that presents a menu of contemporary, innovative cuisine. And for those looking to party on the piste, between Courchevel and Meribel, La Folie Douce (@foliedouchevaldisere) is the famous mountain bar that serves up live DJ sets, open-air clubbing and Champagne spray shows.

How to get there: Emirates flies from Dubai to Geneva, Switzerland from Dhs3,170 return. From Geneva to Courchevel, the transfer is roughly 2 hours 30 minutes. emirates.com

Dolomites, Italy

The skiing

30 snow parks, runs of all abilities, and a cool apres ski scene, that’s what skiiers can look forward to in the Dolomites, one of the most reliable locations for guaranteed great snow. The Marmolada the highest mountain in the Dolomites – is perhaps the most famous of the Dolomites’ powdery peaks, but there are plenty of smaller resorts with lots of appeal too, like the Cortina Ski resort, which hosted the 2021 Ski World Championship; and the 130km Alta Badia ski resort.

Where to stay

Make your base the modern architectural masterpiece of COMO Alpina Dolomites, a ski-in, ski-out resort set on the Alpe di Siusi. One of its finest features is the direct access to the Dolomiti Superski circuit, where all abilities are catered to across 1,220km of slopes, and the wait for a chairlift is never long – thanks to some 460 lifts servicing the area. A collection of 60 alpine-inspired guest rooms and suites are luxurious and contemporary, but still feel cosy thanks to furnishings made by local artisans, and added wow-factor is provided in rooms that gaze out over the Dolomites. The Alpina Chalet Grill is an excellent pit-stop for dining whether you’re resort or slope side, while a day of relaxation can best be enjoyed at Como Shambhala, where indoor and outdoor thermal pools are the perfect place to retreat after a day on the mountains.

From Dhs3,570 per night. comohotels.com

Where to eat

The resort towns peppered throughout the Dolomites are packed with cosy restaurants and huts where local flavours and extensive wine lists await. Traditional Ladin cuisine gets a unique perspective at Michelin-starred El Camineto in Cortina (@elcaminetocortina); while those looking for something more lively should plan a trip to the terrace at Club Moritzino (@clubmoritzino), an unmissable party spot where drinks flow and beats pulse around the peaks.

How to get there: Emirates flies direct to Venice, Italy from Dhs3,200 return. From Venice airport to the Dolomites, the transfer is roughly 3 hours. emirates.com

St Moritz, Switzerland

The skiing

The poster girl of ski resorts, St Moritz is a timeless and treasured ski destination, widely regarded as the birthplace of Alpine sports. Those with a passion for skiing have been flocking here for 150 years, for its vast and varied pistes and slopes, for its luxurious boutiqus in cosy villages, and for its renowned Apres ski scene that regularly draws A-Listers. If you’re purely here for the skiing, there’s three diverse ski areas with terrain to suit all abilities – and the powder at 1,800 metres stays fresh for days.

Where to stay

Club Med Saint-Moritz Roi Soleil invites you to check-in and put your wallet away, offering an all-inclusive way to enjoy one of the most sought after – and expensive – ski destinations in the world. Gust rooms are cosy and relaxing, many offer views over the magical town of Saint-Moritz or the large, looming fir trees surrounding the hotel. But this property is all about what’s going on outside of your room, with some 15 activities available to guests, from ski lessons to snowboarding and snow shoe hikes that invite you to explore the majestic snow-capped mountains. A collection of four restaurants are all about views and vibes, while also inviting you to try quintessential alpine dishes. A piping hot cheese fondue at The Stubli is an essential for your Saint-Moritz bucket list.

From Dhs15,550 for one week based on two adults, all inclusive. clubmed.com

Where to eat

Chic and extravagant Balthazar (@balthazarstmoritz) is one of those quintessential spots in Saint Moritz for spotting A-Listers. For cosy fondue with a star chef at the helm, head to Kulm Country Club by Mauro Colagreco (@kulmcountryclub). And if you’re feeling very fancy, a meal at the legendary Badrutt’s Palace (@badruttspalace) is a must. Few can argue with the grandeur of Le Restaurant, a St Moritz icon, but our pick is locally acclaimed Jason Atherton’s King’s Social House, an apres ski destination with Michelin pedigree cuisine.

How to get there: Emirates flies direct to Zurich, Switzerland from Dhs3,010 return. From Zurich, it’s a three-and-a-half-hour train to Saint Moritz. emirates.com

Niseiko, Japan

The skiing

Outside of Europe and the US, Niseko is one of the best places for skiers and snowboarders to get their thrills. There’s four parts to the resort, all set on the same mountain and all home to the area’s signature dry, light powder that makes for some pretty epic mountain fun. The range of runs lead you through beautiful snow-dusted forests, making Niseko a great destination for scenic skiing.

Where to stay

Set in a spectacular natural landscape with stunning views across the Annupuri ranges and Mount Yotei, Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono is a mountain resort that packs a punch when it comes to meaningful experiences and embracing the natural beauty of its surrounds. Carefully curated art, cuisine and contemporary design come together at this 100-key resort, all backdropped by stunning views over Mount Yotei. Away from skiing, winter pasttimes at the Hanazono resort include Hanazono, including snowmobiles, snow rafting, snowshoeing, snow tubing and winter horse riding.

From Dhs2,976 per night. hyatt.com

Where to eat

While it might not have the same ritzy reputation as some of its European counterparts, the Japanese snow capital is home to some great restaurants. For authentic Japanese dining, try 12-seater Rakuichi Soba (rakuichisoba.com), a family-run institution led by Soba master Tatsuru Rai. For something more casual, Bang Bang 2 is one of Hirafu’s most popular yakitori restaurants. And to warm up afrer a day on the slopes, don’t miss hot chocolate and a cheese toastie at the cosy Hana1 shack (@hana1cafe), located at the bottom of the lifts in Hanazono.

How to get there: Fly from Dubai to Shanghai Pudong with China Eastern Airlines. Then take a second flight with China Eastern Airlines from Shanghai Pudong to New Chitose. ceair.com