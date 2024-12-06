Another week, another great list…

If you’re wondering What’s On in Abu Dhabi, wonder no more. Here are 6 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, December 16

Yes it’s cooler these days, and but surely, it isn’t freezing. There still are rays of sunshine that need to be caught, which is why we recommend visiting SAL at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort (JSI). Restaurant? Check. Beach club? Check. Poolside bar? Check. This is an award-winning lifestyle experience that’s brought casual luxury to the capital in 2024 from Dubai’s stunning Burj Al Arab, in signature Jumeirah style. You know what to do.

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 5.00pm and 7pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12.30 to 11.30. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @sal_saadiyatisland

Tuesday, December 17

Head to Liwa Village for fabulous family fun

Yes, it isn’t around the corner, but this is for those that love a good road trip. Experience the ultimate blend of adventure, Emirati culture, and entertainment at Abu Dhabi’s hugely popular Liwa Village, where an array of immersive experiences are yours to enjoy at the heart of the Liwa International Festival. Across 6 themed areas, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in local traditions, thrilling activations, live entertainment and a whole lot more, with the glorious dunes of Liwa providing the ideal backdrop.

Liwa Village, Liwa International Film Festival, December 13 to Jan 4. liwafestival.ae

Grab a business lunch at 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

One of The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s best dining spots serves up haute Japanese cuisine like few others do, and with a supreme selection of wines and unmatched views of the Al Maryah canal, they have all the bases covered. As for their their terrific omakase business lunch, you can experience a series of amazing dishes including mochi and coffee, during weekdays from noon to 2.15pm, priced at Dhs199 only for ten thrilling courses. You might have 99 problems, but sushi ain’t one.

99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2.15pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)2 672 3333, @99sushibaruae

Wednesday, December 18

Grab an exquisite festive afternoon tea

Head to the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi this festive season, where a luxurious afternoon tea experience awaits alongside their dazzling festive tree. Check out an illuminated display of Tiffany & Co.’s most loved collections at Al Meylas Lounge, inspired by timeless elegance. Available all the way until January 10, 2025. Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, until January 10, 2025. @fsabudhabi

Thursday, December 19

A rockstar is coming to town

Music lovers in Abu Dhabi are in for an absolute treat, as rock icon Bryan Adams is heading to the Etihad Arena this Thursday. Look for out for some of his biggest hits including Summer of ’69 and Run to You.

Bryan Adams Live, World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 19. etihadarena.ae

But before he takes to the stage, head courtside…

…for Season 3 of the World Tennis League. Who’s coming to town? A constellation of stars including Elena Rybakina, Nick Kyrgios, Andrey Rubley and more. To the baseline…

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, December 19 to 22, from Dhs50. etihadarena.ae