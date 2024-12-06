6 UAE gigs to look forward to before New Year's Eve

Your be-twixmas guide to nights out between now and the New Year…

If you’ve got some extra days off and you’re looking to keep the party going, there’s gigs happening across town before New Year’s Eve. From a star showman in Abu Dhabi to top DJs in Dubai, here are the big gigs and nights out happening across the emirates before December 31.

December 27: French Montana at Bohemia

Bohemia is the weekly festival that brings some of the biggest names in music to FIVE Palm Jumeirah every Saturday. But on Friday December 27 they’ll be hosting a one-off special with none other than rap royalty, French Montana. The beachfront festival will add a Friday special for one week only, inviting you to kick off the New Year’s Eve celebrations early with a huge night out on the shores of Dubai’s iconic party hotel. With doors open from 5pm, it’s the perfect invitation to clock-off early and kickstart the weekend in style with one of the biggest names in the rap scene.

Bohemia presents French Montana, Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 5pm, Friday December 27, from Dhs200. fourvenues.com, @bohemiadubai

December 27: Fideles at Hive

Italian duo Daniele Aprile & Mario Roberti have been at the cutting edge of techno music, filling out dancefloors the world over. And this weekend they return to Dubai to headline Hive at Soho Garden. Blending the melodic and epic to create mature, contemporary sounds, tickets are priced from Dhs150.

Fideles at Hive, Soho Garden, Meydan, 10pm, Friday December 27, from Dhs150. platinumlist.net

December 28: Robbie Williams at Saadiyat Island

One of the best live performers of his generation, former Take That band member, and all round entertainer, Robbie Williams is heading back to Abu Dhabi on Saturday December 28. The British popstar will bring his signature showmanship and his greatest hits to the UAE capital for a night of pure entertainment that’s sure to bring the house down right before you welcome 2025. You’ll know Robbie for super hits that made waves on the radiowaves in the nineties and noughties, such as Rock DJ, Feel, Angels and Let Me Entertain You. Tickets start from Dhs295.

Saadiyat Nights presents Robbie Williams, Saturday December 28, from Dhs295. ticketmaster.ae. @saadiyatnights

December 28: Black Coffee at Dubai Harbour

Although this won’t be branded as an Ushuaïa Dubai event, GRAMMY Award-winning South African DJ Black Coffee returns to the same Dubai Harbour location on Saturday December 28. Brought to you by The Night League, the team behind award-winning venues Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza; and Studio A by Addmind Hospitality, the gig promises to be an unforgettable set of Black Coffee’s signature blend of soul, alternative African percussion and organic sounding electronic. With a backdrop of incredible sunset views across Dubai’s skyline, attendees can expect world-class performances, captivating visuals and state-of-the-art production. Tickets start from Dhs195 and are available via platinumlist.net.

Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Saturday December 28, from Dhs195. @thenightleague / platinumlist.net

December 29: Valeron at Be Beach

Be Beach’s Saturday DJ events regularly welcome international DJs, and for this weekend’s special edition Sunday set, one of Mykonos’ biggest DJs, Valeron, will headline. Pairing Greek instruments with electronic beats, he’s famed as putting a unique spin on deep house and electronic sets. Ladies get free entry.

Be Beach presents Valeron, Dubai Harbour, 6pm onwards, Sunday December 29. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

December 30: DJ Snake at Coca-Cola Arena

The end of the year always brings some massive parties to Dubai, and this year is no exception. If you’re looking to warm up for New Year’s Eve with a big gig, then you’ll want to get tickets for DJ Snake at the Coca-Cola Arena on Monday December 30. The French-Algerian DJ Snake has manufactured beats and featured on collabs for some of the biggest acts on the EDM, dance hall and hip-hop scene. Tickets start from Dhs199.

DJ Snake at the Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Monday December 30, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com