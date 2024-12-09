Festive fun and more…

It’s almost the weekend, and if you’re looking for fun things to do in the capital , we’ve got you covered. On that note, here are 9 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, December 13

Head (back) to the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend…

…for the region’s biggest and best legacy endurance race. Following a blockbuster F1 weekend, the Yas Marina Circuit shall come alive once again for the 14th edition of the Lenovo Gulf 12 hours endurance race, and if you had a ticket to last weekend’s motorsport mania, you’re eligible for free entry to this one. The intense 8-hour race will be followed by a 4-hour sprint to the chequered flag, and will feature 25 cars belonging to 19 elite teams, including Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche. Va-va-voom…

Gulf 12 Hours, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 14 and 15, Dhs50. @ymcofficial

The dunes are calling, and you must go

Experience the ultimate blend of adventure, Emirati culture, and entertainment at Abu Dhabi’s hugely popular Liwa Village, where an array of immersive experiences are yours to enjoy at the heart of the Liwa International Festival. Across 6 themed areas, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in local traditions, thrilling activations, live entertainment and a whole lot more, with the glorious dunes of Liwa providing the ideal backdrop.

Liwa Village, Liwa International Film Festival, December 13 to Jan 4. liwafestival.ae

Fuel up at La Cocinna

If you don’t head to Hudayriyat in this weather, you, my friends, are missing out. And that brings us to Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, whose sun-bathed fine-dining restaurant, La Cocinna serves up a delicious selection of Latin-Spanish eats. Enjoy their terrace as you enjoy the uninterrupted views you came for (and will never want to get away from).

La Cocinna, Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 691 0200. @babalnojoum_hudayriyat

Saturday, December 14

The MOTN festival has arrived in Abu Dhabi…

…so you can jump, soar, twist and play your way through December with more than 30 activities, live entertainment, games, and immersive experiences at this year’s festival with something for the whole family. This Saturday, there’s also live entertainment from Ayed Youssef and Oumaima Taleb, kicking off this year’s exciting series of shows.

Mother of the Nation, Abu Dhabi Corniche, until December 31, from Dhs30. @motnfestival

Lace up for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

The 6th edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is here, and this is your chance to lace up and push yourself to the limit. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, this is a beloved annual fixture on Abu Dhabi’s calendar.

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, December 14, from Dhs55. adnocabudhabimarathon.com

Celebrate all the wintry feels at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Santa has decided to open the gates to his enchanting place and invite guests to explore its wonders and become honorary pine scouts. Where? At Abu Dhabi’s own The Galleria Al Maryah Island. Guided by Santa’s trusty elves, you can enjoy festive activities such as candy cane fishing, bauble painting, gingerbread decorating and more.

@thegalleriauae

Sunday, December 15

Head to Yas Links for a joyful tree lighting ceremony

‘Tis most definitely the season, so make it a Sunday funday at Yas Links on December 15 with the ‘Lighting up the Links’ Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Taking place on their manicured lawns from 7pm, you can look forward to a backyard BBQ, live music, and activities for the little ones.

The Lawns at Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 10pm, Sunday December 15, Dhs169 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs120 children aged five to 12. Tel: (0)2 404 3077. @yaslinksad

Enjoy Elf the Musical

SANTAAAAA! Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Abu Dhabi this December. The musical theatre arena spectacular will take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island from Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.

Elf The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Sat, Dec 14 and Sun, Dec 15, from Dhs75, tickets at abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Revel in a winter wonderland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Winter Fest (@yaswinterfest)



Yas Winter Fest is bringing you all the festive cheer with Santa’s workshop, a day in the life of an elf with crafting and gifts to be made, gingerbread workshops, slime making, canvas painting and more. Tickets at Dhs20 per adult.

Yas Winter Fest, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dec 13 to 22, tickets at Dhs20 per adult, @yaswinterfest