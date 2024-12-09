Eyes on the starting grid…

Cooler days are here, festive fever is in the air, and it’s all happening. But if you’re still wondering What’s On, here are 9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, December 6

Say YaSalam…

…and rock out to Maroon 5. Why? Because the global music powerhouses will bring some of their most iconic hits to Etihad Park, with superhits such as She Will Be Loved, This Love, Sugar, and Moves Like Jagger. And it’s all about to go down. Tonight.

Maroon 5, Yaslaam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 6, Dhs820. yasmarinacircuit.com

If Afterlife is more your speed…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afterlife (@afterlife_ofc)

Fans of bangin’ beats and mesmerising visuals are going to be in for an absolute treat, as Afterlife is all set to make its Abu Dhabi debut tonight at Yas Gateway Park. Tickets begin at Dhs295.

Afterlife Festival, Yas Gateway Park, Dec 6, 2025, tickets at Dhs295, after.life.com

Ladies night beckons at Stills

Yas, you’ve got that right. Spice and Gossip is the name of the Friday ladies’ night taking place each week at the capital’s longest bar. Located inside Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, get your girl gang together for three hours of free-flowing house drinks for just Dhs99 from 8pm to 11pm. That also comes with a platter of crowd-pleasing tapas bites, and a further 25 per cent off the food menu. Bringing the boys along? They can enjoy the same deal for Dhs149. Want to upgrade to include cocktails and sparkling? You’ll pay just an extra Dhs20.

Stills, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, from Dhs99. @stillsyasisland

Saturday, December 7

Lose yourself

…to rap legend Eminem’s greatest hits. The generational hitmaker will add to a roaring day of qualifying on-track with what’s sure to be a bucket-list show at Etihad Park.

Eminem Live, Yaslaam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 6. yasmarinacircuit.com

If you’re still feeling the heat…

Head to Reem Mall’s Winter Wonderland at Snow Abu Dhabi, where you can chill in more ways than one. Enjoy all the festive feels and have a fun day out with friends and family here.

Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, December 1 to 25, advance tickets on sale from November 11. @majidalfuttaim snowabudhabi.com

Meanwhile on Saadiyat…

You can head to Louvre Abu Dhabi for your culture fix, because they’re open seven days a week this month and have a ton of interesting things happening including two very cool exhibitions. Read all about it here before you go.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island. @louvreabudhabi

Sunday, December 8

Head to the Abu Dhabi GP

…because it’s race day. And before you head over to see the curtains fall on this year’s final race, check out our comprehensive guide here.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, December 5 to 8, from Dhs750. abudhabigp.com

And when you’re done, be a(Muse)d…

by heading to Etihad Park, one more time, for the race weekend’s final performance by English rockers Muse. They’ll be bringing iconic hits such as Supermassive Black Hole, Sunburn and Uprising to town.

Muse, Yasalam after race concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 8. yasmarinacircuit.com @yasalamae

And before we forget…

Here’s an easy way to be productive this weekend: show your favourite brands in the business the love they deserve, because voting is now open for the 2025 What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards. Check out all the categories and your favourite names before you vote here. Happy weekend.