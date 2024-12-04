Grab your tickets…

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a must visit for culture vultures, not just in the country but for tourist seeking a generous dose of art during their trip. And if you found it difficult to visit the cultural attraction or to fit into your schedule, take note as the Louvre Abu Dhabi will keep its doors open daily during the month of December.

Usually, the Louvre Abu Dhabi closes its doors on Monday but as it’s the holiday season, the team at the museum made the decision to remain open seven days a week.

You can purchase your tickets via the louveabudhabi.ae website.

Don’t miss

Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances

You can easily spend a whole day at the Louvre Abu Dhabi exploring the museum’s works of art, but its temporary exhibition is currently what’s drawing in the art lovers. Until February 2025, the museum’s temporary art space is hosting Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances, which shines a spotlight on art created from 1886 and 1905.

Visitors can expect to see over 100 masterpieces by artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, Paul Gauguin, and Georges Seurat.

And if you loved the exhibition, check out the ‘Secret Dinners’ the Louvre Abu Dhabi is hosting on December 6 and 8, 2025. The menu is curated by award-winning Palestinian Chef Tariq Taha and will feature elements from the Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances exhibition. The dinner takes place at the Museum Cafe and includes a tour of the exhibition as well. It will cost Dhs600 for the soft package and Dhs800 for wine pairing. Do note the dining experience is open to those above the age of 21. Book here.

Another dining experience featuring the brush strokes and styles from the exhibition takes place at Fouquet’s. You will be able to tuck into the gourmet flavours for Dhs325 until February 9, 2025. Book here.

Picturing the Cosmos: Winter Space Camp

Bringing with little ones? Over winter, they can join Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Space Camp from December 16 to 20 and 23 to 27 where they will go on an exciting journey into art, science, and technology. It’s perfect for little ones ages seven to 12. Find out more here.

For all the exciting things you can get up to at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, visit louvreabudhabi.ae