53 minutes of magic in the making…

On Tuesday December 31, Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi will take New Year’s Eve celebrations to unparalleled heights with a stunning 53-minute non-stop fireworks display, complemented by a breathtaking drone show and cultural performances. Promising a blend of technology, tradition, and Guinness World Record-breaking ambition, this event is set to be the UAE’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration yet. Whether you’re here for the fireworks, the culture, or simply to welcome 2024 in style, the Sheikh Zayed Festival has it all. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary celebration of light, art, and heritage.

Fireworks, drones, and world records

Kicking off at 6pm, fireworks will launch every hour, building up to the grand finale at midnight. But the real magic starts at 11.40pm with a mesmerising 20-minute drone show featuring 6,000 drones painting artistic images across the Al Wathba sky. Picture this: 3,000 drones synchronising to write “Happy New Year” in the sky – a moment of pure awe.

When midnight arrives, prepare to witness 53 minutes of non-stop fireworks, aiming to shatter six new Guinness World Records. The stunning displays will be amplified by advanced light and laser technology, with 80 laser devices illuminating the skyline. And just when you think it can’t get better, over 100,000 balloons will be released into the night sky.

A festival of culture and celebration

The festivities at Sheikh Zayed Festival offer more than just jaw-dropping displays. Starting at 2pm, visitors can experience performances by 600 traditional artists showcasing Al-Ayyala, Al-Razfa, and Al-Nadba dances, along with police band music. Meanwhile, the Heritage Village Square and pavilions will host carnival-style celebrations, with folkloric performances bringing global cultures to life.

Families are in for a treat with kids’ activities, carnival games, and entertainment at the Kids’ Stage and Amusement City. Hungry? The festival grounds feature diverse dining options to keep you fuelled for the excitement.

Planning ahead

Gates open at 2pm, and organisers strongly recommend purchasing tickets in advance as capacity is limited. For those who miss out, large screens outside the festival grounds will broadcast the celebrations live.

You can now purchase tickets via zayedfestival.ae for Dhs50.