The future is now…

If you’re planning to pull out your phone and order an UberX or Uber Comfort in Abu Dhabi, you just could be matched with a robotaxi.

While automated modes of transport aren’t new to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, this is going to make you sit up and take notice. The UAE capital looks set to have the largest commercial robotaxi service in the world, out of the United States and China.

And that’s going to happen courtesy of an exciting partnership between WeRide, a leading autonomous driving tech company and Uber, the world’s largest tech-driven transportation platform (and the first name that comes to mind when you’re in a fix and trying to get from A to B).

Images: supplied

So what that could mean for you, dear Abu Dhabi resident, is that you could be driven around in this AI-powered innovation while on Saadiyat or Yas. Of course, it’s all supported by Abu Dhabi Mobility (formerly the Integrated Transport Centre, or ITC).

It will be the first time autonomous vehicles are available via Uber outside of the US, which in itself is exciting.

In Abu Dhabi, these tech-powered wonders could soon also drive you to and from Zayed International Airport, which opened only last year and was crowned the world’s most beautiful airport mere days ago.

Tawasul will be the main fleet operator for WeRide vehicles on the Uber platform. You can expect a fully driverless commercial service to be available in Abu Dhabi next year, and if you’re looking to increase your odds of being matched with a WeRide AV, you can opt for it on the Ride Preferences section of your Uber app, under Settings.

