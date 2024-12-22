Sponsored: Desert dreams, festive magic…

Looking for the perfect festive escape that offers something a little different? Tucked away in the serene Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, invites you to trade snow for sand this festive season.

From unforgettable dining under the stars to serene spa experiences, this luxe resort is the ultimate escape if you’re seeking festive cheer blended with Arabian luxury.

For the adventurous spirit

For those with a sense of adventure, the desert calls with a range of activities included in every stay. Immerse yourself in the traditions of camel trekking, archery, and falconry, or simply enjoy a Sundowner as you raise a glass and watch the sun dip below the horizon. Each activity weaves the rich heritage of the desert into your experience, ensuring unforgettable memories.

Experiences, Al Maha Desert Resort & Spa, Al Ain Road. Tel: (0)4 832 9900. marriott.com

For the relaxation seeker

Need a moment of pure relaxation? The Timeless Spa offers signature treatments blending Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian traditions for the ultimate rejuvenation of mind and body.

Timeless Spa, Al Maha Desert Resort & Spa, Al Ain Road. Tel: (0)4 809 8879. marriott.com

The Festive Touch

As the season of celebration approaches, Al Maha promises a spectacular festive retreat. Guests can indulge in the resort’s signature experiences, including private villas with shimmering pools overlooking the golden dunes, dining al fresco at Al Diwaan, where each bite is complemented by panoramic desert views. At Hajar Bar Terrace, sundowners become a ritual, offering refreshing beverages paired with nature’s ultimate show – a vibrant sunset over the dunes.

The festivities kick off with an exquisite Christmas Eve dinner under the stars, serenaded by the enchanting tunes of a harp and violin duo. The festive menu, crafted with precision, transforms Al Diwaan into a culinary wonderland. To close the year in style, the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, priced at Dhs1,500 per person, features a dazzling seven-course menu, live entertainment, and a DJ – perfect for dancing the night away under a starlit desert sky.

Al Maha Desert Resort & Spa, Al Ain Road. Tel: (0)4 832 9900, @almaha_resort. marriott.com