Like all the incredible festive activations at the city’s award-winning venues weren’t enough reason for you to stay in town over Christmas and New Year, here’s one more huge (and beautiful) reason for you to drop anchor in Abu Dhabi this December: the Amerigo Vespucci, often hailed as “the world’s most beautiful ship”, will be bringing its festive Villaggio Italia to Mina Zayed’s Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, and you’re invited to join this unique and culturally-enriching festive celebration from December 27 to 31.

The iconic Italian navy training vessel will be open for you to enjoy from noon to 11pm on December 27, and from 10am to 11pm from December 28 to 31, with entry free of charge.

What’s On at Villaggio Italia?

All week, the space will come alive with a spectacular showcase of Italian culture, immersing you in a rich programme of cultural activities, live concerts, exhibitions, culinary delights and more. From culture to innovation, food, design and technology, the best of Italy shall arrive here in the UAE capital. You’ll be able to witness performances by the Guardia di Finanza band, experience the La Dolce Via Festival, attend an olive oil masterclass by Italia Olivicola and more, in a programme of events brimming with Italian culture.

This is your chance to board the “jewel of the Italian navy” and explore a gorgeous vessel that’s sailed the seas for close to a century. It arrives in the UAE after an illustrious world tour that’s included stops in South America, the United States, Singapore, Southeast Asia, Qatar and more.

While access to the Amerigo Vespucci is free, you’ll need to book prior at this link.

Amerigo Vespucci, Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, December 27 to 31. tourvespucci.it @italyinuae