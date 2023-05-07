The Trade Center dining scene is heating up…

If you’re looking to check out a new restaurant in Dubai, you never normally have far to go, with foodie hotspots frequently popping up across town. But there’s a new development that’s caught our eye that looks set to add a string of new dining options to the city. Hoarding is now up in the Trade Center area for East Park, a new destination of eight restaurants and bars.

Located just down the block from 25Hours Hotel World Trade Center, the hoarding has also given an indication of what we can expect at East Park. From Cannes hotspots to an Amsterdam-born steakhouse, here’s what you can expect.

La Môme

Hailing from Cannes, La Mome is a trendy restaurant and cocktail bar that’s been frequented by A-Listers including Jamie Foxx and Ciara. The Art Deco interiors are complimented by a menu of fine fare masterminded by chef Julian Cazalas, and a soundtrack that turns dinner into dancing.

Shoku

From Aussie-born, New Zealand-adopted chef and restauranteur Nic Watt comes Shoku. According to its website, Shoku will open in 2023 and is described as ‘the spirit of Japanese dining.’ The man behind the menu, chef Nic Watt, co-founded acclaimed Japanese restaurant Roka alongside Rainer Becker, which is an indication of the high-pedigree we can expect from his debut Dubai restaurant.

Cyrano

From the streets of Gemmayze, Beirut comes Cyrano, a casual all-day eatery that serves up wholesome brunches by day and cool cocktails by night.

Tavolina

Another import from Beirut, this cosy Italian trattoria is all about friendly service in a fuss-free environment. Expect to tuck into Italian classics aplenty.

Harry’s Bar

Credited as the birthplace of the Bloody Mary, Harry’s Bar opened in Paris in 1911 as an ode to pre-prohibition Manhattan. It’s been in the MacElhone family for more than 100 years, and still has the same dimly lit, mahogany interiors that it did from its conception. On the menu in Paris, there’s some 400 cocktails to discover, so expect this to become your new drinking den when it opens later this year.

IT

Born in Ibiza in 2015, there’s now six IT restaurants in hedonistic party hotspots around the world, including London, Mykonos and Porto Cervo. Contemporary interiors, curated music and best-in-class Mediterranean cuisine make up the DNA of IT restaurants, all of which we can expect when the brand lands in Dubai for the first time.

Mr Porter

A sleek steakhouse by way of Amsterdam and Barcelona, Mr Porter blends a modern steakhouse with a buzzing lounge, creating a lively fun-dining experience. Their vibe-driven approach to a meal out means the music is just as important as the mixology and menu.

Images: What’s On/ Instagram