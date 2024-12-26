Continue the festive celebrations after the big day…

Boxing Day in Dubai: T’was the day after Christmas, and all through the house, the festivities and merry making continued because, why not? And it doesn’t have to be at home because you deserve some R&R while you recover from celebrating on Christmas Day. But this is where some of the best restaurants in Dubai have your back.

Here are 13 restaurants celebrating Boxing Day in Dubai

Alizée

A heart-warming festive feast awaits at Alizée this Boxing Day in Dubai featuring mouth-watering dishes crafted to perfection with a Southern French twist.

Alizée Restaurant, Pool and Beach, Banyan Tree Dubai, Dubai, Dec 26, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs175 children ages 4-12, under 3s free. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @alizeedubai

Bal Harbour Beach

Unwind with the sand between your toes or dive into the luxurious pool this boxing day at Bal Harbour Beach. Celebrations are paired with a three-hour free-flowing beverage package with house drinks and signature cocktails. Don’t forget the swim up bar at Myami and those lovely Dubai views.

Bal Harbour Beach, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, West Palm Beach, Dec 26, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 per person with pool and beach access. Tel: (0)4 666 1430. @balharbourbeachdubai

Bla Bla

Continue to enjoy the festive celebrations after the big day at Bla Bla with a hearty two-course menu. Start with a charcuterie platter and a Christmas ravioli, before mains with choices between sea bass or roasted turkey, and fresh tomato pasta. Sip on a festive gingerbread cocktail to keep the cheer going.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dec 26, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs120 per person. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Brasserie 2.0

This Boxing Day in Dubai, tuck into succulent seafood treats and the freshest meats from the outdoor grill. Live entertainment from the band will ensure the festive spirits remain high throughout your experience.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dec 26, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs550 soft, Dhs800 house and sparkling, Dhs250 per child. Tel: (0)4 316 5555. @brasserie2.0

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

You have two choices when celebrating Boxing Day at Claw BBQ. You can enjoy a special selection from the venue’s a la carte menu or pick from the delectable three-course set menu. Expect festive vibes aplenty, no matter what you pick.

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dec 24 to 26, 12pm to 11pm, Dhs125 for set menu. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @clawbbqpalm

Junipers

Meet with family and friends at Junipers, the gorgeous terrace bar at Vida Emirates Hills. There’s festive cocktails and sharing canapes to be enjoyed as you share your festive tales from the days gone by.

Junipers, Vida Emirates Hills, Al Naseem Street, Dec 26, Dhs195 soft, Dhs275 house, (minimum four pax required to book). Tel: (0)4 872 8888. @junipersdxb

Mina’s Kitchen

There’s an ‘unboxing’ day extravaganza going down at this Dubai brunching institution on December 26. With packages from Dhs475, and an invite for the whole family to extend the Christmas merriment and defer the back-to-work blues for one more day.

Bubbalicious x Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dec 26, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs475. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen_dxb

Pai Thai

Love the fiery flavours of Thai food? On Boxing Day, an award-winning Thai restaurant is inviting diners to try a special 5 Tastes of Thailand festive menu. With wine pairing, it’s Dhs990 for two, or it’s Dhs590 for just food.