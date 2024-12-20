The airline has suspended flights from March to October 2025…

British Airways (BA) has announced a suspension of its flights between London Heathrow and Abu Dhabi for the summer of 2025, citing ongoing delays in aircraft engine deliveries. Consequently, flights between Heathrow and Abu Dhabi will be unavailable from March 30 to October 25, 2025.

This news comes as a disappointment for UAE travellers who recently welcomed the return of the route after a four-year break.

The Route Takes a Backseat

As per Aviation Week, the airline said that the reason behind the temporary pause of flights is due to ongoing delays with the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, which power its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet.

Although the Abu Dhabi service will be on hold, passengers can still travel between London and Dubai. For those with Abu Dhabi as their final destination, a short 1.5 hour bus ride between the two emirates remains an option.

Options for Affected Travellers

BA has assured passengers impacted by the suspension that they will be offered same-day rebooking with partner airlines or a full refund. For those opting to rebook with airlines such as Etihad or Qatar Airways, bookings can be made within 14 days of the original travel date. Alternatively, passengers can reschedule flights to Dubai at any time within their ticket’s validity.

Broader Challenges in the Skies

This is not the first schedule shake-up for BA due to its ongoing technical challenges. Other long-haul routes, including flights from London to Kuala Lumpur and New York, have also faced cuts in recent months. However, BA is taking proactive steps to manage the situation, emphasising the importance of minimising disruptions for its customers.