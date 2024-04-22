Another connection to the capital…

Fliers, take note. British Airways, the UK’s national carrier, has relaunched flights from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi after a four-year hiatus.

Effective from April 20, British Airways flies from the British Capital to Abu Dhabi’s newly renamed Zayed International Airport daily. Currently flights start from Dhs1,795 one-way or Dhs3,380 return.

Media: Instagram, Unsplash

In what is expected to be a high-traffic route on the aerial superhighway, the London-Abu Dhabi route returns for the first time since 2019, and from the summer will be serviced by Boeing’s supremely popular 787-9 Dreamliner.

BA73 will depart from London Heathrow at 10:25pm local time and touch down in Abu Dhabi at 8:30am, while BA72 flights out of Abu Dhabi will depart at 10:10am, getting you to London at 3:20pm. Time changes during the winter will mean that BA73 will land in Abu Dhabi at 9:30am, and depart at 11:10am instead.

With BA already flying our neighbours in Dubai to London, flights out of, and to, Abu Dhabi will boost connectivity between the UAE capital and a flying hub that is often ranked as the busiest on the planet. Capital residents have already begun to enjoy better access to the UK capital since last year, with Etihad reintroducing the mighty A380 superjumbo to their fleet to service the route.

British Airways joins 28 other airlines who also now operate out of the new Midfield Terminal, which began operations on November 1.

It’s just one capital idea after another…