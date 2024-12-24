Sponsored: Countdowns, celebrations, and everything in between…

Looking for the perfect way to welcome the New Year? Whether it’s a feast under the stars, lively beats to get you dancing, or a one-of-a-kind dining experience, InterContinental Abu Dhabi has everything you need for a night to remember. Here’s what’s on this New Year’s Eve at one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic venues:

New Year’s Eve under the stars

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, InterContinental Abu Dhabi pulls out all the stops. Head to Marina Garden for a glamorous gala dinner where you’ll dine under the stars on a buffet paired with unlimited drinks. The night comes alive with dancers, live music, and a show-stopping countdown to 2025.

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, Marina Garden, 7pm to 2am, Tuesday, December 31, Dhs445 house, Dhs199 children aged 6 to 11. Tel: (0)50 564 5420. Details here

A Lebanese New Year at Byblos Sur Mer

Step into 2025 at Byblos Sur Mer, one of Abu Dhabi’s most celebrated Lebanese restaurants. This waterfront venue promises a refined New Year’s Eve experience with authentic Lebanese dishes, live performances, and a lively countdown. Enjoy panoramic views of the sparkling marina, best paired with a chilled glass of arak for the ultimate celebration.

New Year’s Eve, Byblos Sur Mer, Marina Walk, 9pm to 3am, Tuesday, December 31, Dhs445 house, Dhs199 children aged 6 to 11. Tel: (0)50 564 5420. Details here

Jones Social brings sax beats to your New Year’s Eve

For a vibrant and trendy vibe, head to Jones Social at InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi. Celebrate with a specially curated set menu and five hours of unlimited drinks. The night is elevated with soulful saxophone tunes and upbeat DJ sets, making it a fun yet sophisticated setting to welcome the New Year.

Jones Social – InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, Lower Ground, 8.30pm to 1am, Tuesday, December , Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium, Dhs180 children aged 6 to 11. Tel: (0)5 391 5271. Details here

Brazilian flair at Chamas Churrascaria

For a New Year’s Eve bursting with flavour, Chamas Churrascaria offers a Brazilian-inspired feast featuring 18 premium cuts of meat, a gourmet buffet of salads and desserts, and live entertainment. Pair this with stunning marina views and a lively countdown for a night to remember.

Chamas Churrascaria & Bar, Marina Walk, 8:30pm to 1am, Tuesday, December 31, Dhs490 soft, Dhs590 house, Dhs180 Chamas house beverage extension from 1am to 3am. Tel: (0)56 680 2161. Details here

