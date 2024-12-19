Sponsored: The merriest Christmas by the beach…

Enjoy a Merry Christmas this December at one of the UAE capital’s most scenic destinations, when you bring the party to The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. With a host of unmissable offers that will make your Christmas merrier than ever, savour unmatched views of the region’s most gorgeous beach destination with your loved ones.

Christmas Eve

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi

On the evening before Christmas, the flavours of Pacifica await at Buddha-Bar Beach in Abu Dhabi, with the harmonious flavours of the Pacific Rim making their way to the capital for memorable seaside indulgence. Delight in a luxe array of mouthwatering gourmet creations and exotic libations served across buffet and live stations, as you’re enchanted by energising live entertainment and the mystifying sights of Saadiyat.

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi, St. Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 24, Dhs425 soft, Dhs550 wine and hops, Dhs200 for children. @buddhabarbeachabudhabi

Oléa

Sparkling white marble interiors and a glorious palm-tree lined terrace welcome you at Oléa, while you’re serenaded by a three-piece band who will make your Christmas Eve all the more festive. Dive into a festive spread of succulent roast turkey, decadent foie gras, a bounty of seafood delicacies, mouth-watering grills, an array of delectable sweet treats, and so much more in the company of loved ones, as holiday indulgence hits a new peak here.

Oléa, St. Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 24, Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 festive beverages, Dhs150 for children. @stregissaadiyatisland

Christmas Day

Sontaya Abu Dhabi

For lip-smacking South Asian flavours, head to award-winning Sontaya Abu Dhabi on the big day. While a colourful selection of aromatic dishes fired by flavour, you’ll fill up on dishes of dreamy delights with the idyllic Saadiyat backdrop that has people jetting into town from around the globe.

Sontaya Abu Dhabi, St. Regis Saadiyat Island, December 25, Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 grapes and hops, Dhs150 per child. @sontaya_stregis

MAZI Abu Dhabi

Savour the flavours of mesmerising Greece when you gather around the table at MAZI Abu Dhabi, as fabulous festive favourites, a special set menu and turkey carving with foot-tapping live entertainment lay the table here.

Sontaya Abu Dhabi, St. Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 25, Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 grapes and hops, Dhs150 per child. @maziabudhabi