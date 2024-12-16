Winter is coming…

The UAE weather is beginning to change. This morning, temperatures dropped to around 20°C so if you were out and about, you would have definitely felt a difference. The maximum temperature in the country today is expected to be between 25 to 29°C, with lows to be between 8 to 14°C.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that there is a chance of rain over the next few days as cloudy weather is expected in northern and eastern parts of the country, increasing the chance of light to moderate rainfall.

These cloudy conditions will continue until Wednesday, December 18.

The wind is also picking up, with light to moderate winds predicted, however they can also reach 40 km/hr. The NCM office has also warned of dusty conditions as these wind speeds increase, so be careful going outside if you have dust allergies. They have also issued a warning to drivers as visibility may be hindered.

These UAE weather predictions come after rain was reported in various places around the country on Sunday such as Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. There are also rough seas across the Arabian Gulf.

Two weeks ago, on December 7, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, called for a special prayer for rain, known as Salaat Al Istisqaa, to take place across the UAE.

Get your jackets out…