When: December 12, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

American rock legend Thirty Seconds to Mars is returning to Dubai to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in December. The band has been in the music game for over two decades since the iconic actor Jared Leto and his brother Shannon Leto first formed it. The band is known for a long and extensive list of hits, such as Stuck, World on Fire, and Closer to the Edge. Concert tickets are priced from Dhs295 and are now on sale. Purchase your tickets here.

Thirty Seconds to Mars, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Dec 12, tickets from Dhs295, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

James Blake, Tems, The Roots

When: December 13 to 15, 2024

Where: Dubai Design District

The excitement is real as Dubai’s iconic homegrown music and culture festival, Sole DXB, gears up for its 12th edition this December. The first headliners have just been announced, starting with British soul singer James Blake performing on Friday, December 13; dreamy afrobeats/R&B singer-songwriter, Tems taking the stage on Saturday, December 14; and legendary hip-hop band The Roots on Sunday, December 15. The festival will take place over three nights and two days and will feature the best of regional and international live music, DJ sets, fashion, food, film screenings, talks, workshops, sports tournaments and youth clinics. Be prepared for exclusive drops, interactive experiences and creative activations across fashion, tech, accessories and more. Read more here.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Dec 13 to 15, 2024, tickets from Dhs395 @soledxb sole.digital

Ricky Martin

When: December 14, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Latin megastar, Ricky Martin, known for such silk-hipped pop bangers as Livin’ La Vida Loca, She Bangs, and Vente Pa’ Ca, is coming to Dubai. He’ll be bringing his ‘Ricky Marin Live‘ world tour to the Coca-Cola Arena on December 14, with tickets priced from Dhs299. Gotta, gotta, gotta la vida local!

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Dubai, Dec 14, tickets from Dhs299, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Black Coffee

When: December 28, 2024

Where: Dubai Harbour

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee returns to Dubai Harbour to round-out the year with an unforgettable set of his signature ethereal house sound on December 28. Tickets start from Dhs195.

Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Saturday December 28, from Dhs195. @thenightleague / platinumlist.net

DJ Snake

The end of the year always brings some massive parties to Dubai, and this year is no exception. If you’re looking to warm up for New Year’s Eve with a big gig, then you’ll want to get tickets for DJ Snake at the Coca-Cola Arena on Monday December 30. The French-Algerian DJ Snake has manufactured beats and featured on collabs for some of the biggest acts on the EDM, dance hall and hip-hop scene. Tickets start from Dhs199.

DJ Snake at the Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Monday December 30, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Lionel Richie

When: December 31, 2024

Where: Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome the one and only Lionel Richie to headline its 2024 New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The legendary soul and R&B singer is sure to belt out his hit singles such as Hello, Endless Love, All Night Long, Dancing On The Ceiling, We Are The World, and Say You, Say Me, and many more. Packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner start from Dhs6,500 for adults and Dhs4,500 for children aged 4 to 13, with children under 3 going free. Read all the details here.

Lionel Richie at Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 31, @atlantisthepalm

Lost Frequencies at Terra Solis

When: December 31, 2024

Where: Terra Solis

Welcome 2025 with a party in the desert as Tomorrowland presents Lost Frequencies at Terra Solis. The Dubai desert pool club from renowned party people Tomorrowland will see a headline set from Belgian DJ and record producer Lost Frequencies, the man behind hits like Are You With Me and Where Are You Now. The final gig of the year will also see support from Italian duo and Terra Solis favourites, Agents of Time. General admission tickets are Dhs150 in the first wave.

Lost Frequencies, Terra Solis, Al Qudra Road, 8pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs150. platinumlist.net

Gipsy Kings at Tang

When: December 31, 2024

Where: Tang, Palace Downtown

New restaurant Tang isn’t just promising Burj Khalifa views this New Year’s Eve, they’re also set to deliver an incredible performance from Gipsy Kings by André Reyes. Guests will enjoy a Grammy award-winning performance as they ring in 2025 in style, with rhythms like Bamboleo and Djobi Djoba. Located at Palace Downtown, guests can look forward to an array of show-stopping entertainment, breathtaking Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain views, as well as cutting-edge Asian cuisine. Tickets are priced from Dhs3,000.

Tang, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, 8pm, Dec 31, from Dhs3,000. Tel: (0)55 663 3071. @tang_waterfront

Mathame Presents NEO at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

When: December 31, 2024

Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

Looking to close out the year with an epic party? Visionary Italian DJ and producer duo Mathame will bring their one-of-a-kind NEO show to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Gaining popularity for their transportive music that transcends genres, the brothers use evocative melodies and atmospheric beats to captivate audiences and fill dancefloors. The NEO show promises to ‘bridge the ancient and the modern’ featuring lights, shadows and colours synchronised with Mathame’s melodic mixes.

Mathame presents NEO, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, 6pm, Dec 31, from Dhs195. platinumlist.net

Joel Corry at Zero Gravity

When: December 31, 2024

Where: Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity’s New Year’s Eve beach bashes are the stuff of legend, and this year is no exception. Closing out the show on December 31 will be none other than Joel Corry, a regular on the UK festival circuit, and the high-energy Brit DJ behind hits like Head and Heart, Bed, Lonely and Out Out. You can expect all this and more from Corry and a string of still-to-be-announced headliners at Zero Gravity this New Year’s Eve. Tickets are now on sale, priced from Dhs199 for the early bird tickets, so snap yours up now to enjoy one of the best value New Year’s Eve parties in the city. Prefer to go VIP? There’s an all-inclusive food and drinks package from 7pm to 1am for Dhs999. Both tickets are available now via platinumlist.net.

Zero Gravity, Al Sufouh, near Sky Dive Dubai, 7pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs199. @zerogravitydubai

Nicky Romero at Barasti Beach

When: December 31, 2024

Where: Barasti Beach

Loud and proud Barasti Beach has been serving up epic parties for as long as many of us have been in Dubai. And they’ll be ringing in 2025 with a massive extravaganza on the sand as Nicky Romero headlines New Year’s Eve 2024. Turning the shores of Al Sufouh into one big dancefloor, Romero will be bringing his viral anthems Toulouse and I Could Be The One to Dubai, supported by Barasti residents CN Williams, Tom Higham and Ro Nunez. It’ll come with fire dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers and belly dancers, as well as laserlight shows in the build up to the big fireworks displays that take place across the city. Early bird tickets are available now, priced from Dhs129, while VIP tables start from Dhs4,000.

Nicky Romero, Barasti Beach Bar,Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Water Park, 7pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs129. dubai.platinumlist.net

Dr. Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue and Willy William at Rixos Premium Dubai

When: December 31, 2024

Where: Rixos Premium Dubai

The year, Rixos Premium Dubai is hosting a whole list of incredible DJs and performances that will have you ringing in the New Year in a magical fashion. Dr Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue, and Willy William will all be performing at a gala dinner that will be full of extravagance from start to finish. Starting from 9pm on December 31 the New Year celebrations will feature gourmet bites, free-flowing drinks, and show-stopping entertainment. General admission is priced at Dhs3,000, while VIP options, complete with lounge seating, start from Dhs8,000.