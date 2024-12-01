Dubai events: All the upcoming gigs, shows and concerts
From mega music festivals to comedy gigs and more…
This year, we packed our calendars with a number of great shows, and there’s still plenty to come, and more yet to be announced. If you can’t keep track, don’t worry, as we have rounded up all the must-see performances in Dubai.
Here are all the massive concerts, shows and performances coming to Dubai 2024/2025
December
Thirty Seconds to Mars
When: December 12, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
American rock legend Thirty Seconds to Mars is returning to Dubai to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in December. The band has been in the music game for over two decades since the iconic actor Jared Leto and his brother Shannon Leto first formed it. The band is known for a long and extensive list of hits, such as Stuck, World on Fire, and Closer to the Edge. Concert tickets are priced from Dhs295 and are now on sale. Purchase your tickets here.
Thirty Seconds to Mars, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Dec 12, tickets from Dhs295, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com
James Blake, Tems, The Roots
When: December 13 to 15, 2024
Where: Dubai Design District
The excitement is real as Dubai’s iconic homegrown music and culture festival, Sole DXB, gears up for its 12th edition this December. The first headliners have just been announced, starting with British soul singer James Blake performing on Friday, December 13; dreamy afrobeats/R&B singer-songwriter, Tems taking the stage on Saturday, December 14; and legendary hip-hop band The Roots on Sunday, December 15. The festival will take place over three nights and two days and will feature the best of regional and international live music, DJ sets, fashion, food, film screenings, talks, workshops, sports tournaments and youth clinics. Be prepared for exclusive drops, interactive experiences and creative activations across fashion, tech, accessories and more. Read more here.
Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Dec 13 to 15, 2024, tickets from Dhs395 @soledxb sole.digital
Ricky Martin
When: December 14, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Latin megastar, Ricky Martin, known for such silk-hipped pop bangers as Livin’ La Vida Loca, She Bangs, and Vente Pa’ Ca, is coming to Dubai. He’ll be bringing his ‘Ricky Marin Live‘ world tour to the Coca-Cola Arena on December 14, with tickets priced from Dhs299. Gotta, gotta, gotta la vida local!
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Dubai, Dec 14, tickets from Dhs299, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com
Black Coffee
When: December 28, 2024
Where: Dubai Harbour
Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee returns to Dubai Harbour to round-out the year with an unforgettable set of his signature ethereal house sound on December 28. Tickets start from Dhs195.
Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Saturday December 28, from Dhs195. @thenightleague / platinumlist.net
DJ Snake
The end of the year always brings some massive parties to Dubai, and this year is no exception. If you’re looking to warm up for New Year’s Eve with a big gig, then you’ll want to get tickets for DJ Snake at the Coca-Cola Arena on Monday December 30. The French-Algerian DJ Snake has manufactured beats and featured on collabs for some of the biggest acts on the EDM, dance hall and hip-hop scene. Tickets start from Dhs199.
DJ Snake at the Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Monday December 30, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com
Lionel Richie
When: December 31, 2024
Where: Atlantis, The Palm
Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome the one and only Lionel Richie to headline its 2024 New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The legendary soul and R&B singer is sure to belt out his hit singles such as Hello, Endless Love, All Night Long, Dancing On The Ceiling, We Are The World, and Say You, Say Me, and many more. Packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner start from Dhs6,500 for adults and Dhs4,500 for children aged 4 to 13, with children under 3 going free. Read all the details here.
Lionel Richie at Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 31, @atlantisthepalm
Lost Frequencies at Terra Solis
When: December 31, 2024
Where: Terra Solis
Welcome 2025 with a party in the desert as Tomorrowland presents Lost Frequencies at Terra Solis. The Dubai desert pool club from renowned party people Tomorrowland will see a headline set from Belgian DJ and record producer Lost Frequencies, the man behind hits like Are You With Me and Where Are You Now. The final gig of the year will also see support from Italian duo and Terra Solis favourites, Agents of Time. General admission tickets are Dhs150 in the first wave.
Lost Frequencies, Terra Solis, Al Qudra Road, 8pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs150. platinumlist.net
Gipsy Kings at Tang
When: December 31, 2024
Where: Tang, Palace Downtown
New restaurant Tang isn’t just promising Burj Khalifa views this New Year’s Eve, they’re also set to deliver an incredible performance from Gipsy Kings by André Reyes. Guests will enjoy a Grammy award-winning performance as they ring in 2025 in style, with rhythms like Bamboleo and Djobi Djoba. Located at Palace Downtown, guests can look forward to an array of show-stopping entertainment, breathtaking Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain views, as well as cutting-edge Asian cuisine. Tickets are priced from Dhs3,000.
Tang, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, 8pm, Dec 31, from Dhs3,000. Tel: (0)55 663 3071. @tang_waterfront
Mathame Presents NEO at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience
When: December 31, 2024
Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience
Looking to close out the year with an epic party? Visionary Italian DJ and producer duo Mathame will bring their one-of-a-kind NEO show to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Gaining popularity for their transportive music that transcends genres, the brothers use evocative melodies and atmospheric beats to captivate audiences and fill dancefloors. The NEO show promises to ‘bridge the ancient and the modern’ featuring lights, shadows and colours synchronised with Mathame’s melodic mixes.
Mathame presents NEO, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, 6pm, Dec 31, from Dhs195. platinumlist.net
Joel Corry at Zero Gravity
When: December 31, 2024
Where: Zero Gravity
Zero Gravity’s New Year’s Eve beach bashes are the stuff of legend, and this year is no exception. Closing out the show on December 31 will be none other than Joel Corry, a regular on the UK festival circuit, and the high-energy Brit DJ behind hits like Head and Heart, Bed, Lonely and Out Out. You can expect all this and more from Corry and a string of still-to-be-announced headliners at Zero Gravity this New Year’s Eve. Tickets are now on sale, priced from Dhs199 for the early bird tickets, so snap yours up now to enjoy one of the best value New Year’s Eve parties in the city. Prefer to go VIP? There’s an all-inclusive food and drinks package from 7pm to 1am for Dhs999. Both tickets are available now via platinumlist.net.
Zero Gravity, Al Sufouh, near Sky Dive Dubai, 7pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs199. @zerogravitydubai
Nicky Romero at Barasti Beach
When: December 31, 2024
Where: Barasti Beach
Loud and proud Barasti Beach has been serving up epic parties for as long as many of us have been in Dubai. And they’ll be ringing in 2025 with a massive extravaganza on the sand as Nicky Romero headlines New Year’s Eve 2024. Turning the shores of Al Sufouh into one big dancefloor, Romero will be bringing his viral anthems Toulouse and I Could Be The One to Dubai, supported by Barasti residents CN Williams, Tom Higham and Ro Nunez. It’ll come with fire dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers and belly dancers, as well as laserlight shows in the build up to the big fireworks displays that take place across the city. Early bird tickets are available now, priced from Dhs129, while VIP tables start from Dhs4,000.
Nicky Romero, Barasti Beach Bar,Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Water Park, 7pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs129. dubai.platinumlist.net
Dr. Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue and Willy William at Rixos Premium Dubai
When: December 31, 2024
Where: Rixos Premium Dubai
The year, Rixos Premium Dubai is hosting a whole list of incredible DJs and performances that will have you ringing in the New Year in a magical fashion. Dr Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue, and Willy William will all be performing at a gala dinner that will be full of extravagance from start to finish. Starting from 9pm on December 31 the New Year celebrations will feature gourmet bites, free-flowing drinks, and show-stopping entertainment. General admission is priced at Dhs3,000, while VIP options, complete with lounge seating, start from Dhs8,000.
Rixos Premium, JBR, 7pm onwards, Dec 31, from Dhs3,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 520 0000. @rixopremiumdubai
January 2025
Al Murray
When: January 20, 2025
Where: Dubai Opera
He’s one of the most famous faces in British comedy and if you’re in need of a few laughs, you’ll want to bookmark Al Murray’s return to Dubai. Taking place on Monday January 20, the OG pub landlord invites you to banish the January blues as he brings his new show, ‘Guv Island’ to Dubai Opera. Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dhs195. The January 2025 gig marks Al Murray’s welcome return to Dubai after his Dubai Comedy Festival gig earlier this year was cancelled due to the bad weather. In January, the podcaster, stand-up comedian and all-round funnyman promises to present an evening of side-splitting belly laughs with his comedic satire.
Al Murray at Dubai Opera, Monday January 20, 2025, tickets from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com
Steve Aoki
When: January 25, 2025
Where: Barasti
Dubai, get ready to hit the dancefloor as superstar DJ Steve Aoki is returning to city early next year. For the first time since 2022, Steve Aoki will bring his unmistakable high-energy sets to Dubai, spinning at Barasti on Saturday January 25. When Steve Aoki headlines on the sand of beloved beach club Barasti, early next year, fans can expect to hear some of his biggest hits including Pursuit of Happiness, Just Hold On and Mic Drop. We can also look forward to hearing him spin some of his biggest collab tracks. During the last decade in the DJ business, he’s worked with global superstars like BTS, Kid Cudi, and Louis Tomlinson.
Steve Aoki at Barasti, Dubai Marina, 6pm onwards, Saturday January 25, Dhs250. platinumlist.net
Metro Boomin
When: January 27, 2025
Where: Expo City Dubai
Grammy Award-nominated and diamond-certified producer, DJ, and artist Metro Boomin brings his groundbreaking sound to Coca-Cola Arena on 24 January 2025. Over the last decade, he’s put his unique sound to some 52 Billboard Hot 100 hits, collaborating with names including The Weeknd, Drake, Future, Post Malone and Travis Scott.
Metro Boomin, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Weds January 25, from Dhs199.
Green Day
When: January 27, 2025
Where: Expo City Dubai
All roads lead to Expo City Dubai on January 27, 2025, as Green Day is coming to town. The four-time Grammy Award-winning rockers will be performing in Dubai for the first time, and we can expect all of their banging tunes, including American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Holiday. Their guests, Offspring – are another giant of the 90s American punk scene – with huge hits Self Esteem, All I Want, The Kids Aren’t Alright, and we probably shouldn’t mention it – but yes, also Pretty Fly. Get your tickets here.
Green Day, Expo City, Dubai, Jan 27, 2025, ticket prices from Dhs445, greendaydxb.com
CAS
When: January 31, 2025
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Smash hit dream pop band CAS, musical experts of the alternative, ethereal variety, are coming to Dubai, and we can’t keep calm. The group, known and loved widely for their hazy, daze-y, euphoria-inducing tracks will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena stage on January 31, 2025. Ticket prices from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.
CAS, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Jan 31, 2025, ticket prices from Dhs195, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com
February
The Corrs
When: February 6, 2025
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
As part of their Talk on Corners tour (named after their second, UK chart number one for 1997, album) – they’ll be stopping by Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for one night only on February, 6 2025. Since their debut single back in 1995, almost *experiences mild panic attack* thirty years ago – the four-piece pop outfit have sold an impressive 40 million albums. You might remember them from such velvety-vocal tracks as Breathless, Runaway, and What Can I Do? Tickets start from Dhs195.
Live Nation presents The Corrs, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, February 6, 2025, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com
Rivermaya
Filipino rock band Rivermaya is set to perform in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena next year in February. Taking place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Rivermaya will bring “The Reunion” World Tour to Dubai, and fans are in for an unforgettable night of the band’s greatest hits. Formed in 1994, Rivermaya have since been hailed as one of the most influential rock bands of the Philippines and are celebrating their musical journey as they reunite for their newest world tour. Known for their genre-defying music style and a reputation for electrifying live performances, the night promises to be full of rock ‘n’ roll, with some nostalgia thrown in. Tickets start from Dhs199.
Rivermaya, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sunday, Feb 9 2025, tickets from Dhs199, livenation.me
Rewind Festival
When: February 22, 2025
Where: Bla Bla Dubai
REWIND, the world’s biggest 80’s and 90’s Festival from the UK is returning to Dubai for a third year in a row in February 2025. Taking place at Bla Bla on Saturday, February 22, 2025, the line-up includes Tony Hadley (headliner), Midge Ure, The Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Tunde (voice of the Lighthouse Family), The Christians, Katrina, Toyah, Tiffany and Disco Inferno. Read more about the festival here.
Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach – opposite JBR, Feb 22, ticket prices from Dhs395 (Dhs345 early bird), over 21s only, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @blabladubairewindfestdxb.com
Date to be confirmed
Untold
When: TBC
Where: Expo City Dubai
We don’t know much yet, but UNTOLD is returning to Dubai to Expo City Dubai in 2025. But of course, we are keeping our eyes on any updates and will let you know as soon as we know any more details. Read more here.
UNTOLD Dubai, Expo City, date TBC, untold.ae
Images: Getty Images and supplied