Two days of music, art, and magic in the RAK dunes…

Get ready for an unforgettable escape as Desert Groove by Groove On The Grass returns to Ras Al Khaimah on February 7 and 8, 2025. Nestled at The Dunes Desert Resort, this two-day festival promises a perfect fusion of music, art, and serene desert vibes. With an electrifying lineup, captivating stages, and plenty of creative surprises, Desert Groove is a must for music lovers in the UAE.

The Groove Highlights

This year’s edition features two unique stages showcasing over 20 talented artists, blending local and international talent for an eclectic musical journey. While the full lineup is under wraps for now, you can expect a stellar mix of beats and rhythms under the starlit desert skies. Adding to the vibe, the Groove fashion and art bazaar will showcase an array of creative treasures, offering everything from statement pieces to handmade crafts.

For those looking to balance the beats with a bit of mindfulness, holistic activities will be available throughout the festival. Top it all off with mouthwatering delights from a curated selection of food vendors, because dancing requires serious fuel.

The Details You Need

Desert Groove is strictly 21+, so leave the kiddos at home and gear up for a grown-up getaway. The parties start daily at 4pm, with tickets priced at Dhs275.

Groove on the Grass, The Dunes, Al Wadi desert, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)501 596488. @grooveonthegrass

Image: Groove on the Grass