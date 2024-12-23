Go, go, go!

Credit cards at the ready, there’s a 12-hour sale coming to Dubai this week, and if you’ve gotten some cash for Christmas, the DSF 12-hour sale is the place to spend it.

Taking place on Thursday December 26 from 10am to 10pm, shoppers can snap up discounts up to 90 per cent across popular brands across Majid Al Futtaim malls. The sale spans a vast selection from lifestyle and electronics to fashion, beauty, homeware, and much more.

But wait, there’s more!

Over this DSF sale, if you spend Dhs300 or more at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif or City Centre Deira, you will enter a lucky draw where you can win one of several top prizes, including a Macbook Air, Apple Watch, or Samsung Galaxy Buds. You will need to be a Majid Al Futtaim SHARE reward member, after which you can scan your receipts to enter the draw.

Sold! Which malls can I head to?

MAF malls partaking in the sale include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha, and My City Centre Al Barsha.

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is an annual citywide extravaganza taking place until January 12, 2025. The 30th edition offers spectacular entertainment, concerts, unbeatable shopping deals, must-try feasts for the foodies, and much more. Visitors and residents alike are sure to have a lot of fun.

As part of DSF, the drone show at Bluewaters is taking place daily, and there’s also fireworks every evening at 9pm at Dubai Festival City. The new year will also see the return of Etisalat MOTB (Market Outside The Box) which runs from January 3 to 12, 2025 at Dubai Design District (d3).

Stay up to date with all the best things to do over DSF on whatson.ae

