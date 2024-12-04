Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology, tucked within the ground floor of Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, brings a fresh and intriguing twist to Dubai’s nightlife scene. Inspired by the clandestine allure of Bombay’s 1950s and 60s aunty bars, this speakeasy-style lounge is the city’s best-kept secret, offering weekly indulgences wrapped in mystery, charm, and vibrant energy.

Aunty’s Little Secret: Ladies’ Night

Every Friday from 8pm to 11pm, Flying Elephant hosts an enchanting Ladies’ Night designed for indulgence. Guests can enjoy two delectable dishes paired with unlimited handcrafted cocktails for Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs250 for gents. The menu features signature creations such as the flavorful Murg Angara, rich Truffle Mushroom Galouti, and the irresistible Halwa Cheesecake. With a live DJ spinning soulful tunes and a theatrical ambiance, this speakeasy promises a night of sophistication and intrigue—a perfect blend of flavor, flair, and fun.

Mystic Hour: Happy Hour

Looking for an ideal after-work escape? Flying Elephant’s daily Happy Hour runs from 5pm to 8pm, offering expertly crafted cocktails starting at just Dhs42. Sip on signature drinks like the Old-Fashioned Delhi with its spicy kick, the refreshing Tangy Margarita, or the bold and smoky Spiced Paloma. Whether with friends, colleagues, or someone special, the lush and intimate décor adds a magical touch to this happy hour experience.

Weekend Vibes

Flying Elephant comes alive every Friday and Saturday with electrifying DJ performances, setting the tone for a weekend filled with soul, funk, and jazz. Combined with signature cocktails and flavorful dishes, the venue offers a sultry, mysterious escape like no other.

Ground Floor, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 2am, Fri to Sat, 5pm to 3am, Tel: (0) 54 996 3324, @flyingelephant.ae

Images: Supplied