In Dubai, there’s always something to celebrate. And looking ahead to next year, shoppers will have 18 major opportunities to bag a bargain as the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has unveiled its 2025 retail calendar.

The diverse year-through line-up will see festivals and events take place city-wide, and as well as celebrations of shopping, the 2025 Retail Calendar promises entertainment, cultural experiences and family-friendly fun.

Take a look at the full 2025 Retail Calendar:

December 6 to January 12, 2025: Dubai Shopping Festival

The landmark 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival features daily drone shows, fireworks, light installations and endless family-friendly events across key destinations including JBR, Bluewaters, Al Seef, Hatta and Dubai Festival City. There are also special sales, live music events, and seasonal celebrations.

January 11 and 12: DSF Final sale

The last weekend of Dubai Shopping Festival will see malls and stores across the city reduce prices from 25 per cent to 90 per cent, inviting savvy shoppers to snap up one final round of bargains. Many of the malls also offer promotions and raffle draws that invite residents to win big.

January 24 to February 2: Chinese New Year

Dubai’s annual Chinese New Year celebrations promise over a week of fireworks, cultural performances and promotions. The full line-up of participating restaurants, stores and destinations will be announced nearer the time.

Year-round: Dubai Fashion Season

Snap up fresh-from-the-runway pieces and looks for Spring Summer in the first two quarters of the year, and Autumn Winter in the second two quarters of the year, with Dubai Fashion Season.

February 28 to April 6: Ramadan and Eid in Dubai

The month of Ramadan is a unique and treasured opportunity to experience an array of cultural initiatives across the city, that shine a light on the UAE’s Islamic values, heritage and tradition. Community events, light installations and night markets are all lovely experiences visitors can look forward to in Ramadan. Of course, many of the city’s restaurants will also serve iftar in their venues and special Ramadan tents too.

Dates TBC: The Great Online Sale

A three-day online shopping event is new to the Dubai Retail Calendar for 2025, where a range of beauty, fashion, electronic and tech items will be marked down by up to 95 per cent. Stay tuned for the dates.

April 25 to May 11: Dubai Esports and Games Festival

For several years now, Dubai has hosted an Esports and Games festival geared towards the increasing number of gamers worldwide, and the 2025 edition is poised to be the biggest – and most exciting – yet. Spread over 17 days at Dubai World Trade Center, it promises unique gaming experiences, esports tournaments, and industry talks.

May and November: 3 Day Super Sale

The bi-annual 3-Day Super Sale does exactly what it says on the tin: inviting shoppers to enjoy bargains from 25 per cent to 90 per cent on a range of items for one weekend only. It takes place in May and November, with exact dates still TBC

June 2 to 8: Eid in Dubai

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha (the second Eid) Dubai celebrates the joy of giving with sales across malls, meal deals and lots of entertainment, that usually includes several big-name concerts.

June 27 to August 31: Dubai Summer Surprises

There’s no summer lull here. In fact, if you’re staying in Dubai for the summer, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is your invitation to do it all for less, with brilliant discounts on an array of attractions, dining deals, staycation offers, and sales in the shops too.

August: DSS Final Sale

The last weekend of Dubai Summer Surprises is another huge opportunity to bag a bargain, with furhter reductions and discounts of up to 90 per cent across an array of lifestyle, beauty, electronic and fashion brands.

August 4 to 28: Back to School

Uniforms, stationary, backpacks… the back to school shopping list can quickly add up. But the Dubai Retail calendar is here to help, with over three weeks of promotions to help you get new school season ready.

October 3 to 16: Dubai Home Festival

If you’re looking to do some home renovations, use this as your sign to do it, with fantastic savings across home furnishings and decor.

October 17 to 26: Festival of Lights

During Diwali in Dubai, the city comes alive with beautiful decor that illuminates the city. But it’s not just about the visuals, as there’s promotions on jewellery and gold, home decor and fashion. Be sure to check out some of the restaurants that go all-out for Diwali too.

November 1 to 30: Dubai Fitness Challenge

Returning for a ninth addition in 2025 is Dubai Fitness Challenge, a city-wide initiative that encourages residents to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. Turning the city into one big open-air gym, it comes with thousands of free-to-attend events and classes, across an array of sports – so there’s something for all abilities and interests. Plus, you’ll see the welcome return of flagship events like Dubai Run and Dubai Ride.

December 1 to 3: Eid Al Etihad

UAE National Day, also called UAE Union Day, is now known as Eid Al Etihad, and in 2025 celebrates 54 years since the UAE was formed. The three-day celebration is an ode to the UAE’s unity and continued prosperity, and as such comes with lots of fun and experiences, from fireworks and light displays, to shopping promotions and cultural activations.

