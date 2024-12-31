Great news…

Some Dubai businesses have announced that there will be no increase to their alcohol prices despite the 30 per cent tax being reinstated from January 1.

The Dubai government announced that the 30 per cent municipality tax will be reinstated for alcohol sold in the emirate from January 1. The tax was originally suspended at the end of 2022 and was initially due to be in place for one year as a trial period, from January 1 to December 31, 2023. It was then extended for an extra year in 2024.

Recently Dubai businesses have decided that there will not be an increase in their prices for the consumer. Alcohol supplier MMI have announced that they will not be increasing their prices for over 200 of their brands.

Fibber Magees, based on Sheikh Zayed Road and newly opened Barsha Heights, have also announced that they will not be increasing alcohol prices because of the tax for at least 12 months.

When the tax was first removed, it meant that restaurants and bars paid less tax when buying alcohol than in previous years. Both alcohol suppliers, MMI and African and Eastern also reduced their prices in shops so direct consumers were able to save too.

For restaurants and bars, it’s more complicated for the reduction to reflect on the consumer. Many bars and restaurants, also reduced their prices for customers to save, even if it was not the full 30 per cent.

