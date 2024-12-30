Here’s what you need to know…

Dubai is reintroducing a 30 per cent sales tax on alcohol for 2025.

From January 1, 2025 the municipality fee will be reinstated for alcohol sold in the emirate. The 30 per cent tax was suspended at the end of 2022 and was initially due to be in place for one year as a trial period, from January 1 to December 31, 2023. It was then extended for an extra year in 2024.

When the tax was first removed, it meant that restaurants and bars paid less tax when buying alcohol than in previous years. Both alcohol suppliers, MMI and African and Eastern also reduced their prices in shops so direct consumers were able to save too.

For restaurants and bars, it’s more complicated for the reduction to reflect on the consumer. Many bars and restaurants, also reduced their prices for customers to save, even if it was not the full 30 per cent.

How do I apply for an alcohol license in Dubai?

Since November 7, 2020, the UAE removed the law which stated anyone consuming alcohol should be in possession of an alcohol license in Dubai. Drinking alcohol without a license is no longer a criminal offence, however you do still need one to purchase and possess alcohol in Dubai.

Alcohol licenses are free to obtain. You just need to head into an African + Eastern or MMI store with your ID and the staff will begin the process of your application, or you can do it instantly online. Those looking to apply will just need their Emirates ID for residents, or passport for tourists.

Images: What’s On Archive