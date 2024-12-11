Starting this week…

Award-winning carrier Emirates Airlines has shared a customer experience warning for the upcoming week.

Record numbers of passengers are expected to travel this festive season, the peaks of which will be December 12 to 15, December 20 to 22, and December 27 to 29. Over these periods the airline is expecting passenger loads of more than 88,000 per day, that’s a 20 per cent year-on-year increase.

Oh the Places Yule Go

Their mantra is “don’t be late to your gate” – advising you to get to the airport at least three hours in advance; to go through security a minimum of 90 minutes before scheduled departure time; and arrive at your designated gate at least an hour before take-off (or 45 minutes if you’ve done the Classic First and Business Lounge passport x tickets Instagram shot).

How to not Miss(tletoe) your flight

Because holidays are supposed to be a happy occasion, Emirates has also shared some tips on how to kick your tinsel-wrapped travel plans off on the right foot. If you’re a parent, that may feel that’s unlikely – terminal arguments and negligent suitcase-packing recriminations are as much a Christmas tradition as Brussels sprout emissions and cheating at Monopoly – but it still makes sense to plan ahead.

How to avoid the holiday humbugs

Hack one: download the airline’s app (they’re speaking specifically about the Emirates one, but it’s good general practise); check-in online – that’s something anyone that’s ever travelled with a budget airline will be acutely aware of and still likely suffering from the PTSD and financial implications of airport check-in; if you’re travelling with a child called Kevin, just triple check he’s with you all the way to your allocated aircraft seating (that’s not from Emirates, just a bonus one from the team here at What’s On); you can order your Duty Free shopping in advance via the EmiratesRED.com website; check visa/entry requirements of your destination ASAP, in fact now, do it right now; check your baggage allocation and that your luggage size meets restrictions before you load up the trunk; and did you know you can actually drop-off your luggage up to 24 hours before your flight (12 if you’re travelling to the US)?

Merry Christmas one and all.

Images: Emirates