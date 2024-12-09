Time to explore…

It’s doubtful, but if you feel you have no reason to visit Global Village anymore, think again, because the popular family attraction has just launched a new experience: Exo Planet City.

Exo Planet City is home to intergalactic space experiences the whole family will enjoy.

It blends cutting-edge technology with immersive storytelling and has something for every soul, whether you’re a thrill seeker or an explorer.

Here’s what to expect:

At the start of your journey, you will find an Infiniti Mirror Maze where the mind-bending journey offers guests the opportunity to explore aquatic, forest, and space-themed realms. It’s all enhanced by LED lights, special effects, illusion displays, and seemingly endless reflections in an infinity room.

At Gravity Vortex, you will step inside a mesmerising tunnel where swirling lights and sounds create the illusion of movement. It will make you feel as if you’re spiraling through space. Take your time, as it can be quite dizzying.

Inside Exo Planet City you will also find a ThrillFX 5D – a 5D cinema. It features a 30-degree curved screen and dynamic seating with a capacity of up to 36 guests. Equipped with 3D glasses, participants in the multi-sensory experience will experience rain, wind, lightning, and even snow. As the action unveils on screen, you will really feel every twist, turn, and sensation

For space enthusiasts and gamers, Galaxy Hunter will allow you to pilot your own spacecraft through virtual alien worlds. The experience features a dynamic motion platform and a curved dome screen to deliver a captivating, virtual universe experience.

Opening soon: Exo Planet City will also soon be home to Neo Flight Flying Theatre. The activity features a platform that spins and tilts making you feel like you’re on a journey through space. As you soar your way through candy lanes and intergalactic landscapes, you will fly alongside beloved characters like Peter Pan, Aladdin, and Cosmic Gate.

You can purchase tickets for the experiences here. Opt for the combo package and experience it all for just Dhs85.

