And it’s one of our favourites, too…

Motorsports finest stars are all in the UAE right now ready for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. And as is tradition (as of the last three years), the drivers got together for a group dinner to celebrate the end of the season.

For the 2024 dinner, the group dined at none other than Zuma Abu Dhabi at The Galleria Al Maryah, widely regarded as one of the capital’s finest restaurant. The high-end Japanese restaurant is known and loved across the UAE for its cool vibe and modern Izakaya dining, which is exactly what we expect the group enjoyed as they got together last night.

In a snap shared widely across many of the driver’s Instagram accounts, it looks like they snapped up Zuma Abu Dhabi’s private dining room for the occasion. And although we don’t know exactly what they ordered, we do spot a couple of Zuma’s signature dessert towers on the table.

This year saw 16 of the 20 F1 drivers meet for the annual dinner, each year organised by 7 time world champion, Lewis Hamilton. In the photo, Hamilton is joined by his current teammate George Russell, this year’s champion Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez, as well as the duo of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Also happily posing for the group pic were McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon (who will miss the final race having departing the team early), RB’s Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, Williams’ Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto, and Sauber’s Valteri Bottas and Joe Guanyu.

Not in attendance (or at least in the photo) were the two Aston Martin drivers, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso; nor the two Haas drivers, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

And while the dinner was organised by Lewis Hamilton, as per Instagram it was Valteri Bottas who picked up the bill for the group. We wonder how much that was…

Lead image: Instagram