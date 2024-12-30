You have yet another reason to begin 2025 on a happy note…

Motorists in the UAE capital have more reason to celebrate the arrival of 2025, as it’s just been announced that you’ll be able to enjoy free parking in January 1.

Additionally, like last year, parking at the Mussafah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge, as will rides through the capital’s DARB toll gate system.

But remember…

Regular Mawaqif charges will be applicable beginning at 8am on Thursday, January 2, while DARB tolls will also be applicable during the peak periods of 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm.

All that said, we’re still advised to park only in regular designated areas, while parking in residential areas is prohibited between the hours of 9pm and 8am.

Public bus routes will operate per regular weekend and holiday schedules.

As well, it is worth noting that Customer Happiness Centres will likely remain closed on January 1, although you should still be able to avail of several services on the TAMM app, which now even answers your questions in real time.

You can access Abu Dhabi Mobility services on 800 850 around-the-clock, and for those using those four-door silver-hued wonders, taxis are also available – which can be booked on 600 53 53 53, or via the Abu Dhabi Taxi app, as usual.

admobility.gov.ae

Media: What’s On archive