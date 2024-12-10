Tick stargazing in the desert off your bucket list with one of the most spectacular astronomical events of the year…

It may be the last meteor shower of the year, but it is most certainly not the least. Shooting stars will light up the skies in the UAE this December with the annual Geminids meteor shower.

The Geminids meteor shower is known as one of the best and most reliable annual showers and will peak on Friday, December 13 late in the night to the early hours on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

According to the Dubai Astronomy Group, it’s a breathtaking event stating that even though the full moon illuminates the desert skies thus dimming the meteor visibility, ‘it promises a magical setting for stargazing enthusiasts.’

How to watch

Dubai Astronomy Group is offering limited spots for guests to come and witness the dazzling display.

Reserve to join the knowledgeable team and other stargazers on December 13 from 9pm to 1am (the following day) at Al Qudra Desert to watch the celestial event.

You will be given interesting information on the Geminids Meteor Shower, after which you can have all your burning questions answered by the staff. At 10.15pm, you will be allowed to observe the meteor shower through a telescope and will be able to map the stars in the night sky.

At 12am, there will be another stargazing session with open observation.

Tickets for the event start from Dh100. You can book your spots here.

PS – Don’t forget to make a wish.

When’s the next meteor shower?

If you missed the last meteor shower of the year, don’t worry. You don’t have to wait for long to catch the starry event in 2025 as it takes place in January. It is set to peak on January 3 and 4, 2025 and we are sure Dubai Astronomy Group will host an event inviting you to watch it.

Images: Getty Images