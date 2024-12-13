Sponsored: If one-stop shopping is the game, talabat UAE is the name…

This festive season, you’ll want to spread the festive cheer with talabat UAE’s gifting guide, tailored expertly so you can do away with the stress of figuring out what to get in appreciation of your near and dear ones. So whether you aim to surprise your loved ones with a smile-inducing hamper of goodies, or just reward yourself with some much-needed indulgence at the end of a long, tedious year, talabat UAE packs in all you need and more, to help maximise the joys of the festive season this December.

So whatever your price point, talabat UAE has all you need. tMart brings you festive treats such as the Vergani Panettone, from Dhs99 for a 750g-1kg portion. While this classic Milanese Christmas bread has taken centre stage during Christmas since 1944, it’s also a proven hit during the festive season here in the UAE with ingredients such as sourdough, fresh egg yolk and butter making it rich and tasty, and available in flavours such as salted caramel, pistachio with chocolate, marron Glacé with chestnut and more.

There’s also other very affordable, yet delectable options such as the Whitakers Chocolates Merry Christmas Milk Chocolate Bar, at Dhs15.50 for 90g, the incredibly delightful Beanies Peppermint Candy Cane Coffee at Dhs20.50 for 50g with festive flavours such as toasted marshmallow and gingerbread, and an ever-popular Cadbury chocolate selection box, that’s perfect for sharing in lip-smacking flavours such as fudge, Dairy Milk Buttons and Curly Wurly.

When you want to go with premium options for an elevated holiday offering, look no further than talabat UAE. For starters, their Bloomingbox Mistletoe Assortment, beginning at Dhs285, is the ideal assortment of carefully-arranged Christmas ornaments, reflecting the spirit of the season and making for a great gift. The Lush Life Gift Set, at Dhs800, makes for a great gift when it’s Lush fans you have in mind, and a pack of as many as 16 carefully picked, best-selling products such as bath bombs, shower gels, body lotions and lip masks will show them how much you care.

Traditionalist? Then talabat UAE has just what you need – a pack of incredibly delicious Swiss Läderach Christmas Chocolates, with festive selections such as Angel Milk, Fir Tree Layer-Chocolate Pistachio, and Reindeer Finn Dark Chocolate, crafted with the finest cocoa for the season.

When festive season comes around and themed gifting has you in a fix, talabat UAE is your best friend with a voracious selection of clever, cool and caring gifting ideas.

talabat.com.