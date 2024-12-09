Rock out, Abu Dhabi…

Legendary rock supergroup Guns N’ Roses are all set to make a rip-roaring return to the UAE capital on May 27, for what’s about to be yet another epic night at the Etihad Arena following their memorable performance in the summer of 2023.

Images: supplied

The four-decade strong rock powerhouses will bring fans to their feet with an arena-shaking show that is sure to include super hits such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome to the Jungle and more, as they embark on a summer tour of the Middle East and Europe from May to July next year that also includes several new stops such as Saudi Arabia and Lithuania.

With rock stalwart and co-founder Axl Rose on vocals and piano, Duff McKagan on bass and Slash on lead guitar, Guns N’ Roses are embedded in the rock charts and in pop culture with achievements such as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” on their portfolio, with their landmark, diamond-selling album Appetite For Destruction from 1987.

Tickets and things…

We knew you’d ask – Night Train presale tickets will be available beginning at 9am on Tuesday, December 10 with Live Nation presale beginning at 9am on Thursday, December 12, before general sales kick off at 9am this Friday, December 13.

Grab your tickets now to knock another incredible experience off your bucket list, when this iconic rock group comes to town in May next year.

Guns N’ Roses, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 27, 2025, Night train presale Dec.10 at 9am, Live Nation presale Dec. 12 at 9am, general sales Dec. 13 at 9am, from Dhs295. livenation.me