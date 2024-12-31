Put your Hans in the air…

Veteran German composer and Hollywood soundtrack stalwart Hans Zimmer will be bringing his musical mastery to the UAE capital for the very first time, when he arrives in Abu Dhabi for what is certain to be a stellar performance at the Etihad Arena on May 31, 2025.

Images: supplied

The living legend, accompanied by a skilled orchestra has become a premier brand in scoring some of the biggest box-office busters in cinema history, including Interstellar, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Inception, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, and Gladiator.

Hans will bring his arena-shaking, high-drama musical pieces to Abu Dhabi a year to the day he performed at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena, and if you’ve heard a thing or two about the soul-stirring, goosebump-causing abilities of his orchestra, you’ve heard right. Attendees can also look forward to a special touch at his Abu Dhabi performance, as Zimmer will celebrate the capital city’s role in the Dune movie series. For the uninitiated, Dune and Dune: Part Two were filmed in the UAE capital, with the awe-striking dunes of the Liwa desert featuring heavily on the big screen.

The Abu Dhabi show on May 31 will bring the curtains down on Zimmer and his orchestra’s ongoing world tour, and you’ll be able to witness a fine performance that will give you a front row seat to some of the most iconic productions to come out of Hollywood. Zimmer’s scores have left an indelible mark on cinematic history, being known best for their irreplicable ability to amplify drama and emotion on screen.

To journey through this electrifying songbook of Hollywood’s finest scores, grab your tickets which will be available beginning January 3. Pre-register now at etihadarena.ae

Hans Zimmer Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 31, 2025, pre-sale January 2, general sales January 3. etihadarena.ae