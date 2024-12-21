Sponsored: With live music, DJs, and a globally-influenced menu…

If you’re looking for New Year’s Eve dining with real wow-factor, prime Burj Khalifa views are what you need as the backdrop to your final meal of the year. And at Huqqa Dubai Mall, they just so happen to have some of the best views in town, thanks to the venues enviable location on the 3rd floor of fashion avenue.

This New Year’s Eve, not only will dinner on December 31 get you front row views of the show-stopping Burj Fireworks, but the restaurant promises some fabulous live entertainment, plus its signature menu of crowd-pleasing international dishes.

Setting the mood for a memorable end to the year, HuqqA Dubai Mall will serve up toe-tapping beats spun by the live DJ. Throughout the night, dancers and a live violinist playing lively melodies will further add to the festive ambience, encouraging guests to get in the party mood.

On the culinary front, HuqqA’s menu features Dubai crowd-pleasing signatures like dynamite shrimp, truffle baby chicken, seafood linguine, truffle mushroom risotto, tuna carpaccio, and even cooked to order steak wrapped in flaked gold. It’s all paired with HuqqA’s signature array of mocktails.

And of course, as the clock approaches twelve, guests are encouraged to gather on the terrace and gaze at the show-stopping fireworks display that illuminates the sky a rainbow of colours at midnight.

Prices

For dining indoors, the non-smoking area comes with a Dhs500 minimum spend, while the smoking area is Dhs2,000.

If you wish to dine outdoors on the terrace, the non-smoking area is Dhs2,000 min spend per person for the second line and Dhs2,500 min spend per person for the first line. In the smoking area, there’s a Dhs2,500 min spend per person for the second line, and Dhs3,000 min spend for the first line.

So glam up and gear up for a fabulous evening of dining, dancing, and dazzling fireworks.

HuqqA, The Dubai Mall , 3rd Floor Fashion Avenue, 8pm to 2am, December 31. Tel: (800) 487 72. @huqqame