Art lovers if a visit to the museums in Paris, France isn’t in the books for now, you can satisfy your soul by visiting Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The art museum is already home to 700 works of art, but until February 2025, you will have over 100 more iconic masterpieces to visit. The temporary exhibition Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances is put together in collaboration with Louvre Abu Dhabi and Paris-based Musée d’Orsay.

As the name suggests, the exhibition features artworks from the Post-Impressionism art movement by some very popular artists. One of the main artists, whose name is synonymous with the art movement, is Vincent van Gogh. And visitors will have three of his masterpieces to set their gaze upon, including the very popular The Bedroom (1889).

It depicts van Gogh’s bedroom in the ‘Yellow House’ in Arles, France, which he also used as his studio. Van Gogh painted three versions of The Bedroom, and this one from the Musée d’Orsay is the smallest of the three. The two other paintings displayed, Noon: Rest from Work and The Restaurant de la Sirène at Asnières, are equally stunning.

Other artists whose masterpieces you will see include the father of Post-Impressionism, Paul Cézanne including his eye-catching masterpiece Still Life with Onions (pictured above).

For van Gogh fans, you will recognize another name in the exhibition, Paul Gauguin. He was a close friend of van Gogh, who lived with him for a short period in the Yellow House in Arles. On display is his bright autumnal-coloured Les Alyscamp, which he most likely painted in the house in Arles, and Arearea (pictured above).

Sound like an exhibition you don’t want to miss? Get your tickets now on louvreabudhabi.ae and see it before it’s too late.

The ticket will also grant you access to see Louvre Abu Dhabi’s other works of art in the permanent galleries.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until February 9, 2025, Dhs60, Tel: (600) 565 566, louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Supplied by Louvre Abu Dhabi