Dubai is set to get a lot more pedestrian friendly after a huge new Dubai Walk master plan was unveiled on Saturday December 7.

Announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Walk will see Dubai transformed into a pedestrian friendly with a new 6,500km networks of modern walkways. The integrated network will cover 160 areas across the emirate, and see 3,300km of new walkways added to the city, and 2,300km of existing pavement and pathway upgraded by 2040. A further 900km of walkway is forecast to be added in the years following 2040.

The whole masterplan is designed to connect the city for those who prefer to get around on foot, and as such 110 pedestrian bridges and underpasses will also be added to enhance connectivity.

“Dubai is a city of the future, committed to creating a healthy and happy urban environment,” Sheikh Mohammed commented. “This vision will position Dubai as one of the world’s healthiest and most sustainable cities.”

The new Dubai Walk master plan will be delivered in three phases, with the pilot phase running from 2025 to 2027, and the full implementation running in three further stages between 2027 and 2040. The first phase of 17km of pedestrian walkways will centre around two key routes: The Al Ras Historical Route in Al Ras and Al Souk Al Kabeer, which once completed will allow visitors to experience the emirate’s rich heritage on a stroll that will feature 25 rehabilitated public spaces, including rest areas, parks and art displays.

Elsewhere, the project will see key landmarks like Burj Khalifa and DIFC; or Dubai Marina and JLT all seamlessly linked with walking routes that feature distinctive designs and landscaping, reflective of each locale. So not is it only practical, it’s set to make the city even more beautiful, too.

More megaproject updates

The Future Loop

As part of the Dubai Walk project, the Dubai Ruler also reviewed plans for ‘The Future Loop,’ a new elevated walkway that will surround the Museum of the Future. The 2km walkway will connect some of the DIFC and Trade Center areas most iconic landmarks, including the World Trade Centre, Museum of the Future, and Emirates Towers, which will make for a lovely scenic stroll. It’s practical too, as it will also connect with nearby metro stations.

The Future Loop area will be further enhanced with road infrastructure developments to make the area more accessible. Across Trade Centre Roundabout and Al Mustaqbal Street, some 6,200 metres of bridges and tunnels for cars will be added to improve traffic flow by 30 per cent. This upgrade, set to benefit some half a million travellers, will cut travel time in the area from eight minutes to just over three.

New urban spaces

Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed three models for urban spaces, set to enhance communities and create spaces to bring people together. The first model, Plazas, will be added to Etihad Museum, 2nd of December Street, Al Mamzar, and Mushrif. The second model, Superblocks, will cover four areas in its initial phase: Al Fahidi, Al Quoz, Al Karama, and Abu Hail. The third model, Boulevards, will be executed on four streets: Jumeirah, Baniyas, Al Khaleej, and Al Muraqqabat.

A new smart app

To help residents and visitors get their steps in, a new smart app will soon be launched where you’ll be able to track and share walking data, including routes, duration and distance. It will also provide information on Dubai’s pedestrian network, and where you’ll be able to walk to see key landmarks, art displays, or events. It will also implement a reward system, with points awarded for distances walked, that you’ll then be able to redeem for discounts or ‘digital wallet credits’. Rewards for walking? Sign us up.