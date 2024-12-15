Sponsored: It’s that time of year again…

Get set to welcome 2025 under the stars with Ninive, one of Dubai’s most celebrated destinations known for its Middle Eastern and North African cuisine, lovely live entertainment, and an unmistakeable all-round vibe that sets the stage beautifully for your celebration. This December 31, everyone’s invited to an evening of fun, festivities and a high-energy fiesta that will be headlined by a unique selection of carefully-curated dishes, live entertainment, and a DJ performance that will have you dancing the night away with your loved ones in anticipation for the brand new year and a whole new beginning.

And if you’re wondering how Ninive’s New Year’s Eve bash could get any more special, adding sparkle to your evening is renowned vocalist Yazan Elsaeed with a live performance that will set the tone for an irreplicable December 31 celebration. Soak in the festive vibes as you feast on a one-of-a-kind a la carte menu with a minimum spend of Dhs1200, relax with the vibrance and soothing tunes of Yazan’s musical mastery, and take in stunning views of the Dubai skyline and a fireworks show that has thousands of people flocking to this dynamic city from around the globe every year.

With a lush décor, energetic performances and a curated playlist that will only floor the pedal on your New Year celebrations, Ninive is poised and ready to welcome you for an evening that will last long in your memories, and will set the standard for your next New Year’s Eve bash.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, December 31 from 8pm, Dhs1200 min. spend. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. ninive.ae