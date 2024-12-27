Sponsored: Head to the ultimate spot for gorgeous views and Greek eats in Dubai…

When it’s glorious Greek food you’re after, or unmissable gorgeous Dubai views, head to OIA Greek Restaurant and Pool Lounge at JA Ocean View Hotel, where a laid back, yet eclectic hub of dining and entertainment awaits. Conveniently located along The Walk so you can savour those peerless gorgeous views of the Arabian Gulf, you’ll now be able to embark on a culinary journey that transports you to Santorini’s stunning cliffside, serving up a portion of Grecian elegance like you’ve never experienced before.

But while incredible island bliss is only one piece of the pie when you arrive here, it’s the OIA experience you’ll truly be able to savour with a culinary journey and island-esque feels bringing the essence of Greek right here to delightful Dubai. This must-visit restaurant and pool lounge will welcome you to an irresistible new world of eats, sips and views – read on to unpack it all.

Now let’s discuss the food and drink: there’s an authentic Greek menu that you won’t be able to resist, with several dishes even being inspired by the Blue Zones. OIA puts out a marvellous spread across a multitude of offerings and themed experiences, including a supreme Saturday brunch featuring lovely live entertainment, Santorini happy hours and Santorini sunset drinks, all so you can enjoy fabulous food and drink at this Grecian paradise in Dubai. At their Saturday brunch, you’ll be able to dive into a lavish sharing-style menu as you’re serenaded by live entertainment, all from Dhs249. As you watch the glorious sunset from an unmatched vantage point in Dubai, you’ll also be able to enjoy a mouthwatering mezze platter featuring signature Mediterranean flavours such as tzatziki, red pepper and feta, taramasalata, fava bean dip and eggplant dip, perfect for sharing from 6pm to 9pm at only Dhs199. And when you’re here for the beverages, the happiest of hours is yours whether you seek a casual evening sip or want to come by for a lively gathering with your near and dear ones, all at just Dhs45 from 6pm to 8pm.

Competition

There’s an exciting competition for guests experiencing the Santorini Saturday Brunch. Stand a chance to win flight tickets for two, and a 4 night stay at the Andronis Hotel in Oia, Santorini, part of the Global Hotel Alliance with breakfast included. Winners will be picked by the end of March.

In their own words, you’ll “come as a guest, and leave as a family.” We couldn’t agree more.

OIA Greek Restaurant and Pool Lounge, JA Ocean View Hotel Jumeirah Beach, The Walk. Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 814 55 99. jaresortshotel.com