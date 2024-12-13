The Troublemaker hitmaker returns to the city for one night only…

He’s one of the most successful X Factor alumni, with a roster of pop hits and his charismatic stage presence, and Olly Murs is set to perform in Dubai for one night only.

Taking over Bla Bla’s pool area for a night of alfresco fun on February 21, 2025, Olly Murs will deliver an evening of all his best sing-along hits in an open-air party atmosphere.

Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dhs295 for general admission and Dhs445 for VIP tickets. You can snap them up via livenation.me.

Over the last 15 years, Olly Murs has become a treasured British popstar, racking up several number one albums and releasing catchy tunes like Dance With Me Tonight, Troublemaker and Dear Darlin’. You can expect to hear all these and more when he takes to a purpose-built stage at Bla Bla in February.

With a general admission ticket, you’ll be able to access the main standing area, inviting you to dance the night away in the heart of the action. With a VIP ticket, you’ll get a more premium concert experience, with a separate VIP area, your own bars, and premium stage views.

This day-to-night destination is known for putting on some brilliant gigs, having previously hosted the Script, One Republic, and Nile Rogers. But it’s not just about the music, with doors open from 5pm, you’re invited to enjoy an array of Bla Bla’s dining options, and sip your way around a whole host of bars before the gig begins.

See you on the dance floor…

Olly Murs, Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, doors open 5pm, Friday February 21, 2025, from Dhs295. @livenation.me, @blabladubai