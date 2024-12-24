Take note if you’re heading out…

With New Year’s Eve just around the corner now, the Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a few road closures for the celebrations starting from 4pm on December 31.

Those looking to head off to the magical celebrations of Downtown Dubai to ring in 2025 at a fancy restaurant or to catch the stunning Burj Khalifa firework display are advised to start their trips early and to use public transportation wherever possible.

The Dubai Police have also urged the public not to carry big bags, thus avoiding security checks.

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) stated that a few roads in Dubai will be closed to help facilitate the public to reach their destination safely and quickly.

According to an article in the Khaleej Times, the road closures in Dubai include:

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard: To be closed from 4pm

Financial Centre St’s Lower Deck: To be closed from 4pm

Al Mustaqbal St: Closed from 4pm

Burj Khalifa St: Closed from 4pm

Al Asayel Road: Closed from 4pm

Al Sukuk St: Closed from 8pm

Upper level of the Financial Road: Closed from 9pm

Sheikh Zayed Road: Will gradually close from 11pm

Haven’t booked your New Year’s Eve outing yet? Fret not, we’ve compiled a list of the best bars, restaurants, soiree spots, galas, fiestas, and ways to say farewell to 2024, whilst offering a grand salute to the incoming opportunities of 2025.

Allow us to be amongst the first to wish you a happy, healthy and particularly prosperous new year.

Images: Getty/What’s On Archive