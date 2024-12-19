Sponsored: Every moment here is magical…

J1 Beach is currently the talk of the town here in Dubai especially amongst foodies, and one of the gorgeous venues you just have to visit as soon as you have space in your calendar, is Lúnico.

Lúnico is bringing a taste of Spanish flair to the new dining destination. And from the second you step through the doors, you’re guaranteed to be wowed.

And it isn’t just from the delicious food. You can easily tell that thought has been put into every little detail, from the decor to the food to the bar and even the menus.

Your culinary journey is shaped by flavours, ambiance, and rhythm, inspired by the four phases of the moon.

The venue blends modern minimalism with warmth. Inside, your eyes will be drawn to the hanging lights decked up with foliage and the LED screens immersing you with nature. You can view the chefs in the open kitchen as they prepare your meal or be drawn to the bartenders in the moonlit bar as they create your Instagrammable cocktails.

If you pick a spot outside to enjoy Dubai’s cooler temperatures, you will dine under the stars with foliage and hanging above you, with views of the Burj Khalifa.

Your culinary treats are the creations of Chef John Evans who has 15 years of global experience behind him. Paired with his Peruvian roots, he bring a bold twist to Spanish cuisine. ‘Each dish tells a story celebrating fresh ingredients and daring flavours’ he says.

Some dishes that are just too delicious to refuse include the purple potato mille-feuille and pulpo basco pintxo.

Whether you want to impress your loved one with a magical date night or if you want to meet with friends over a delicious meal, Lúnico is sure to impress.

Lúnico, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, open daily, Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thur 12pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 277 6503. lunicodubai.ae